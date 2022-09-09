It was a tale of two halves for the North Sand Mountain football team.
After a first-half of missed opportunities, visiting NSM used a dominant ground game to score touchdowns on its first four offensive possessions of the second half while also getting a defensive score during a 42-18 Class 2A Region 7 win over rival Ider Friday night.
Nyle Poore caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Landon Keller on a fourth-down play in the first quarter, but the Bison came up empty on two other drives inside the Ider 20-yard line and settled for a 7-6 halftime lead.
NSM (1-3, 1-1) then ran for 218 yards on 18 second-half carries while getting touchdown runs of 12 and 30 yards from Hank Farmer, 16 yards from Kaden Moore and 11 yards from Blake Hill. Farmer, who also returned an interception 61 yards for a score late in the third quarter, rushed for 122 yards on 10 Carrie’s while Kaden Moore had 85 yards on 10 carries, Kayden Gilley had 58 yards on seven carries and Hill had 23 yards on three carries. Keller was 5-of-12 passing for 44 yards.
The win was NSM’s fifth in its last six meetings and its ninth win in its last 12 meetings with Ider (2-2, 0-2).
Randolph 52, North Jackson 14 — At Huntsville, the host Raiders scored 42 first-half points on the way to handing visiting North Jackson a Class 4A Region 7 setback Friday night.
Down 7-0 in the first quarter, Diego Holt’s 18-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion put North Jackson (0-3, 0-2) in front 8-7. But Randolph (3-1, 2-0) carried a 42-8 lead into halftime and led 49-8 after three quarters.
Holt scored on a 9-yard in the fourth quarter and finished with 161 rushing yards on 23 carries. Nick Price, Jr. added 77 yards on 17 carries for the Chiefs.
