IMPACT Learning Center is reaching out to the community for donations after having to forgo its annual fundraiser the last two years.
At this time, there is a generous donor who has offered to match dollars raised during the “Reach Out” campaign Oct. 13-15.
A celebration is planned from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 15 to celebrate the success of this fundraiser. Please consider giving a donation to help reach the financial goals. Donations may be mailed or dropped off at IMPACT Learning Center, 23123 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
The IMPACT Learning Center recognizes that well-educated and well-trained workforce are among the key elements in economic and community development. Its mission is to provide basic education, job skills training and educational opportunities to all citizens of Jackson County.
IMPACT partners with our school systems, businesses and industries to deliver a wide variety of programs and resources.
