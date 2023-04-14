The new Jackson County Sheriff isn’t new to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Gov. Kay Ivey had appointed Rocky Harnen as sheriff, replacing former sheriff Chuck Phillips, who retired April 1.
Harnen was sworn in Friday afternoon after spending the past 13 years as chief deputy.
“With the circumstances, I felt like I needed to (apply for the sheriff position) if I was able to apply, and I was,” Harnen said.
Jackson County Coroner John David Jordan has been serving as acting sheriff since April 1.
Harnen will complete the remainder of Phillips’ term, which is roughly three-and-a-half years. He said he is “not planning to run after this term.”
“Let me take this opportunity to thank Gov. Ivey for having the confidence in me to appoint me to this position,” Harnen said. “I understand how important this new role will be and am truly humbled and excited to step into the position as your Jackson County Sheriff. I can assure the citizens of Jackson County that I will continue to uphold the high standards that this Office requires. Know that I will work tirelessly to protect the citizens of Jackson County and will continue to uphold the Constitution of the State of Alabama and the United States. I want to thank Sheriff Phillips for his leadership and guidance over the past 12 years as I have served under him as his Chief Deputy. He has taught me so much about the Sheriff’s Office and I look forward to this new challenge.”
A veteran lawman, Harnen was a DEA special agent for 25 years before coming to Jackson County as chief deputy. Harnen, who began with the DEA in 1986, worked in Los Angeles for five years before returning to Alabama in 1991. Before joining the DEA, The Scottsboro High School graduate worked five years with the Anniston Police Department in the narcotics division.
Although it will be in a different role, Harnen said he is excited to continue to work with those he has served alongside the past 13 years as chief deputy.
“I want to thank all of the employees of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the County Jail,” Harnen said. “Although they are often understaffed and overworked, they continue to diligently and selflessly protect and serve the citizens of this county. These employees are a vital and integral part of this office and I will ask them for their continued dedication as we move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.