The Jackson County Republican Party Executive Committee will unveil its new headquarters during a grand opening Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., at 208 East Laurel Street in Scottsboro.
In announcing the grand opening, chairman Allen Keller noted the enthusiasm among the Republican base.
“It’s going to be a great election year,” said Keller. “We will send Tommy Tuberville to the U.S. Senate and Donald J. Trump back to the White House.”
Keller also touted local candidates who clinched their party’s nomination to elected office, all of whom are unchallenged due to having no Democrat opposition.
“We also have an excellent slate of local candidates who I know will serve well in their respected positions,” said Keller. “We welcome all to come to our grand opening.”
Congressman Mo Brooks will headline the grand opening as speaker. Alabama House Majority Leader and recently appointed co-chair of the Tommy Tuberville campaign Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) will speak on behalf of the U.S. Senate candidate.
Hours of operation at the party’s headquarters will be Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.