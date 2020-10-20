The Scottsboro football team will forfeit Friday’s game at Pell City because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) reasons, Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes announced on Tuesday.
The forfeit comes in the wake of a coach on the Scottsboro coaching staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Reyes received word of the positive test on Sunday, and contact tracing done by Scottsboro City Schools officials led to two other coaches and four Scottsboro football players being quarantined.
The forfeit drops Scottsboro to 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in Class 6A Region 7 play.
Reyes announced the forfeiture of this week's game during an on-air interview with Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM Tuesday afternoon.
“Due to the fact that three of our varsity coaches that will not be available for the game this week…with us not having a staff of coaches ready to go, we are going to (forfeit) this Friday night’s game at Pell City,” Reyes said. “Not because we don’t have the players to play the game. It's more of (a coaching) issue, where we don’t have three of our coaches, and that puts our kids and (head) coach (Don) Jacobs at a disadvantage. We have junior high coaches on our junior high teams that are through with their season now that we could potentially use. Doing that this Friday is just little too quick. We want to make sure we’re as fair to coach Jacobs and our kids as we can and help them be as prepared as they can be.”
Scottsboro did not practice Monday, but Reyes said Tuesday that the Wildcats were clear to resume all practice and football activities.
Reyes said Scottsboro’s season-finale at home against Class 3A No. 1-ranked Fyffe is still on as scheduled, adding that he's hopeful that Scottsboro football players, band members and cheerleaders get one more game to play, perform and cheer at this season.
“What we don’t want to say we’re not going to play both games,” Reyes said Tuesday. “We know we won’t play this one (vs. Pell City), but we’re going to prepare as if we’re going to play that game with Fyffe. I know it’s a game the communities would like to see happen. You don’t want to act to hastily…let’s not make a decision today that we’re going to have to come back and reverse. It’s easier to cancel something than to cancel it and then re-start it.”
