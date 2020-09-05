The Chiefs defeated Class 4A Region 7 foe Westminster Christian Academy 62-42 Friday night in Huntsville.
North Jackson Head Coach Chandler Tygard was excited for his team after the game.
“I’m excited man. It’s a good win,” said Tygard. “(Westminster) is a really good team. They’re young and they’re well coached.”
The Westminster Wildcats got on the board first Friday night. Freshman quarterback Brandon Musch took the first play from scrimmage 57 yards to the end zone, and Westminster got out to a 7-0 lead. North Jackson answered quickly. Dalton Morris found Kyle Posey over the middle for a 43-yard touchdown pass on the following drive. Johnny Gilliam punched in the two-point conversion to give North Jackson an 8-7 lead early in the game. North Jackson got another score from newcomer Nigel Lanier, but Westminster tied the game at 14 just before the end of the quarter when Musch connected with Isaiah Lattimore for a four yard touchdown.
North Jackson’s offense put up 28 points in the second quarter, while its defense held Westminster to just one touchdown. Morris threw his second touchdown of the game to Gilliam early in the quarter, and the two connected again for the two point conversion. On the next drive, Westminster pulled within one after Musch scored from six yards out. Morris threw a touchdown pass to Lanier, and Gilliam added an 11-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 36-21. It looked like the Chiefs were going to take that lead into halftime, but it turned Westminster over on downs with 10 seconds left in the half. On the last play of the half, North Jackson ran a double pass, and Lanier found Brady Cunningham for a 70-yard touchdown. North Jackson took a 42-21 lead into halftime.
North Jackson extended its lead to 50-21 after a 12 play 3:45 drive to open the third quarter. KJ Huckabee found the end zone and Lanier tacked on the two-point conversion. Huckabee scored another touchdown in the quarter, but Westminster answered both times with touchdown passes from Musch to Matt Jensen and Lattimore, respectively. North Jackson led 56-35 after three quarters of play.
Morris capped off the scoring for the Chiefs with an 85-yard touchdown pass to Kilan Summers with 10:58 to go in the game. Huck Hensley added a late touchdown for Westminster to close out the offensive show.
Morris led the way on offense for North Jackson, completing 18 of 32 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns. He added 56 yards rushing. Lanier scored a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown for the Chiefs on Friday. He and Cunningham each caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Gilliam ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass.
Tygard was proud of the way his offense performed Friday night, especially his quarterback and receiving corps.
“Dalton played lights out. He grew up a lot tonight,” said Tygard. “Nigel, Brady and Posey and all these receivers did a really good job.”
North Jackson will take on DAR in its home opener next Friday at R.D. Hicks Stadium. Admission will be free to all North Jackson fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.