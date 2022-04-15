A Section man is in Jackson County Jail after allegedly shooting his wife early Friday morning.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence on County Road 265 in the Macedonia community at 3 a.m.
“Upon arrival, deputies found a female victim, who had been shot, inside the residence with her husband also present,” said Harnen.
Harnen said members of the Macedonia Fire Department and Highlands Ambulance Service responded to provide medical care for the victim, who was flown to a trauma center. Harnen said the victim’s condition was not known.
After an investigation, Harnen said investigators determined that the husband, Bradley Austin Grey, 27 of Section, had shot the victim. Harnen said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Bomb technicians were contacted and responded to investigate a suspicious device that was located inside the residence.
“Several weapons were located and seized as part of this investigation,” said Harnen.
Grey has been charged with attempted murder. He remained in the county jail Friday with no bond.
Harnen said Grey could face additional charges.
