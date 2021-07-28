Isaac Mullican
Skyline High School Class of 2021
This week’s outstanding youth is a young man who already had a job before he graduated from high school. Isaac Mullican is a 2021 graduate of Skyline High School.
Isaac was active in FFA (Future Farmers of America) while attending high school.
During high school, Isaac attended EPCOT(Earnest Pruett Center of Technology). He was a diesel technology student there. Isaac is certified in diesel engines, electrical, brakes, and inspection maintenance.
This graduate was one of eight Skyline High School seniors recognized for their accomplishments at the school’s first career tech signing day. He signed with TriGreen Equipment.
Isaac says that FFA was his favorite school subject. He enjoyed the FFA cookout and all the fun and food that went with it.
When Isaac has free time, he enjoys learning more about cars. His special talent is that he is ambidextrous.
Isaac went to work for TriGreen Equipment in May. He plans to continue learning while working there.
Isaac is the son of Chris and Sarah Mullican. He has two siblings, Jesse and Lukas. His grandparents are Gary and Frances Mullican and Mark and Mary Miller. He has a dog named Dutch.
This 2021 graduate attends Mountain View Baptist Church.
