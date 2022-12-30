KAREN CHAMBERS—Karen Chambers, who gave her heart and soul to the town of Woodville and helped make its public library one of the best anywhere, died Sunday, Jan. 9. She was 75.
Chambers, a self-proclaimed country girl, was born and raised in Paint Rock Valley, at Trenton, never straying far from her roots.
She moved to Woodville in 1968, never leaving. In 1985, the town wanted a library. Later that year, Chambers came to help, working afternoons and Saturdays in a room at the Bob Jones Community Center.
She did that until 1991 before leaving to go to Huntsville to take care of her mother-in-law. In September 1993, Chambers came back as the library director, a position she would hold until retiring last September. By then, the town had a building for the library.
Alyssa Cosby was named the new library director after Chambers’ retirement. She said she could still remember walking through the library as a six year old as Chambers welcomed her with a smile.
“She told me all about the upcoming summer reading program,” said Cosby. “From that year onwards, I spent a lot my summers participating in the summer reading program, volunteering as I got older and coming back while I was in college to do my work there.”
Chambers took pride in the library’s preschool reading group. In the summers, 85-100 children would participate in the reading program.
“Karen loved her job,” said Scottsboro Public Library Director Laura Pitts. “She loved the library. She was epitome of someone who truly went to work each day to a place that was not simply a job but her life.”
In September, as she retired, Chambers said it was sad but time. Still, she made time for the library whenever possible, Cosby said.
“It is going to feel very odd never seeing her come in again to check out a book, but I am and will be forever thankful that I got to know her and this library so well because it has become such a big part of my life,” said Cosby. “She will always be remembered and forever missed.”
She married Larry Chambers when she was 19, married together for 43 years before Larry passed away on Sept. 6, 2008.
Chambers once said, after Larry passed away, the library saved her life. The couple had two children, Kimberly Hilliard and Lee Chambers, 14 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Pitts said Chambers made the Woodville Public Library a special place, saying Chambers was director in a rural library where the odds of funding, support, staff and all of that are often times against the wind.
BYRON WOODFIN—Byron Woodfin, who wrote the book “Lay Down with Dogs” that chronicled the 1972 car bombing in Scottsboro that left attorney and future Circuit Judge Loy Campbell crippled and imprisoned Hugh Otis Bynum for the rest of his life, died on Friday, Feb. 4. He was 70.
Woodfin’s wife, Kathy Woodfin, said her husband had been in poor health for several years.
It took seven years for Byron Woodfin to complete the book. The idea for the book, he once said, came to him while he was a staff writer at The Daily Sentinel. As the newspaper was celebrating 100 years in circulation, Woodfin’s job was to find the Top 10 stories the paper had published during that time.
“When I was doing research, I discovered the story of Hugh Otis Bynum,” Woodfin said in 2015.
Woodfin’s book told the story of Bynum, a wealthy landowner, hiring Charles X. Hale to wire five sticks of dynamite to the ignition of Campbell’s car.
The resulting explosion rocked the city during a First Monday morning on Dec. 4, 1972 and almost took Campbell’s life. Three years later in 1975, Bynum was convicted of assault to commit murder and he died in prison in 1980. Hale, now 74, is serving a life sentence in a state prison in Florida. Campbell died in November 2003.
Bill Baxley, then a young state attorney general, prosecuted the case. Last year, while visiting Scottsboro, Baxley said, “Of all the books that have been written about cases I was involved in, ‘Lay Down With Dogs,” is by far the best, the best written and the most accurate.”
The trial received national attention long before the Internet. The jury was sequestered during the trial. No jury has been sequestered locally since.
Circuit Judge John Graham, who was 12 years old at the time of the trial and whose father served on the jury, said the book was very well written.
“My father was really proud he served on the jury,” said Graham. “It was a highlight of his civic duty.”
According to Graham, Campbell said before his death that the book accurately portrayed the story.
Graham knew Woodfin long before the book. Originally from Huntington Beach, California, Woodfin moved to Pisgah in 1969. He never left after meeting his wife, Kathy. They were married in 1971.
After college, Woodfin taught school for 10 years at Stevenson High School, from 1974-1984.
“He had a different perspective,” remembers Graham, who attended the school at the time Woodfin was there. “He brought a different vision, different way of thinking about life and what’s important. He was very influential in my life.”
Woodfin’s journalistic career began around 1987 at The Sentinel, where Bill Cornwell was the publisher and Johnnie Hale was the managing editor.
“During his years at The Daily Sentinel, we talked of his family’s Sand Mountain political caucus and his days teaching children,” said Johnnie Hale. “He was an encyclopedia of Jackson County and Alabama politics and brought to the newspaper the best in analysis and political news as its political editor.”
Cornwell named Woodfin as managing editor after Johnnie Hale left The Sentinel.
“He and I traded off putting the paper out at night,” said Cornwell. “He was a good fellow and one hell of a turkey hunter.”
Johnnie Hale said the news of Woodfin’s death brings sadness.
“Hearing of Byron’s passing leaves such a feeling of loss to his family, Jackson Countians and all those who knew and loved Byron,” said Johnnie Hale.
LARRY MORRIS—Larry Morris, the winningest coach in Scottsboro football history who meant more to the Scottsboro community than wins and losses, has died.
Morris was 69 years old. He passed away on Feb. 18 and funeral services were held Feb. 20.
Morris was Scottsboro through and through, a student-athlete at the school and 1970 SHS graduate who later spent his entire 38-year career in education in the Scottsboro City School System. Along with coaching football, he was the head track and field coach for eight years and an assistant wrestling coach for 10 years. Morris also served two stints as the school system’s athletic director.
“He made a lasting impact on so many people, me included,” said WWIC 1050 AM radio station owner Greg Bell, who broadcast Scottsboro football games for the entirety of Morris’ head-coaching tenure. “It’s hard to think about Scottsboro without Larry Morris, not only in athletics and education but in basically everything. He leaves a legacy that will be remembered and honored for a long, long time.”
On the football field, Morris was an assistant coach for Scottsboro from 1974-90 before winning 90 games as head coach from 1991-2004 with five area/region championships. His teams made nine playoff appearances, with the Wildcats advancing past the first round six times while reaching the quarterfinals in 1996 and the semifinals in 1997. His final team finished 11-1 in 2004. The Scottsboro football fieldhouse is named the Meadows-Morris Fieldhouse in honor of Morris and the late John Meadows, the program’s two winningest head coaches.
“I was blessed to play for SHS’ all-time winningest coach,” wrote Kirk Griggs in a social media post. Griggs played football for Morris in the early 1990s and later served as team chaplain for nine years during Morris’ coaching tenure. “I am so thankful that this man taught me the drive to be excellent, to focus on the details, and to never quit… one of my goals in sports and in life was that I never wanted to let him down… I always wanted to make him proud of me. To this day, I’m proud to be called one of ‘Coach’s Boys.’”
Morris served his second tenure as Scottsboro’s athletic director from 2005 until he retired in 2012. Scottsboro High School won 17 state championships during his athletic director tenures.
Morris also served on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control from 2007-12 and was a member of the AHSAA’s District 8 Legislative Council from 1999-2012.
Morris is a member of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame and the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was also the vice president of the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors.
Morris was a longtime member at Calvary Baptist Church, serving many years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
HELEN HAMMER KERN— Helen Hammer Kern, who along with her husband, Herb, brought a business to Scottsboro 74 years ago that has become iconic, died Thursday, March 24. She was 97.
The Kerns opened Hammer’s on the courthouse square in 1948.
Helen Kern’s daughter, Anita Kern, said her mother lived a good life all the way to her passing Thursday.
Helen Kern’s father, A.B. Hammer, opened the first Hammer’s store in Guntersville in 1942. Today, there are three Hammer’s stores in Alabama in Scottsboro, Fort Payne and Oneonta, and six stores in Tennessee, all run by the descendants of A.B. Hammer.
Born on Oct. 6, 1924, Helen Kern was the queen of Anniston High School, where she graduated in 1943. She attended the University of Alabama, where she was in Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
In high school, A.B. bought Helen a car so she could drive her younger siblings to school.
“One of them told me when she was senior she often left them at school for quite a while because she was visiting with Herb,” said Anita Kern. “My dad said when he married her, he had more hours flying a plane than driving a car.”
Anita Kern said her parents married while her mother was in college and while her father was waiting deployment into the US. Army Air Force. Just days after the wedding, her father was shipped to the Pacific, during World War II.
After the war, the Kerns came to Scottsboro and opened their store.
“Mother was smart and really pretty,” said Anita Kern. “She had the bluest eyes like all the Hammers.”
Helen Kern loved to tell stories, was active in clubs and loved to play bridge, her daughter said.
“She was a devout Christian,” said Anita Kern. “She was teaching Sunday School at an early age. She was devoted to Sunday School.”
The Kerns attended First Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
“Daddy was Catholic and would tell the pastor he was a spy for the Pope,” laughed Anita Kern.
The Kerns poured their hearts into the store, which still brings in a crowd each day to this day. They also poured their hearts into the community, especially when children were involved. Anita Kern said she can still remember, as a youngster, her mother wrapping Christmas presents for underprivileged children.
“That was her life,” said Anita Kern. “She loved it. I was an only child, and I just wanted to please my parents.”
Herb Kern died in 2014 after several years of declining health.
Bob Hammer, a nephew to Helen Kern, said his aunt was a special lady.
“She was a Godly woman,” said Hammer. “She lived a pure life.”
Hammer took his aunt to a basketball game in Scottsboro once.
“People just kept coming up to her,” remembers Hammer. “I realized the importance of her.”
“Anita Kern said her mother was a big animal lover.
“She was always picking up stray cats and dogs,” said Anita Kern. “She had no doubt there was a place in Heaven for animals.”
Helen Kern was famous for being late, her daughter said.
“She never went anywhere on time,” said Anita Kern. “Daddy couldn’t stand it.”
She loved Gunsmoke and Texas Walker Ranger. And Alabama football.
“She got up singing, ‘yea Alabama,’ every Saturday in in the fall,” said Anita Kern. “She watched all their games on TV.”
Even to the end, Anita Kern said her mother remained strong. She couldn’t hearand her knees bothered her, but she took no pills.
“She didn’t have a good life, she lived a good life,” said Anita Kern. “She was devoted to her friends.”
ANN CHAMBLESS— Ann Chambless, who spent more than half of her life chronicling the history of Jackson County and was the first president of the Jackson County Historical Association and editor of its newsletter, The Jackson County Chronicles, for 41 years died Sunday, April 17 at Southern Estates Assisted Living. She was 85.
Chambless was born in Scottsboro Aug. 14, 1936, growing up on her family homestead of 130 years on Barbee Lane. She graduated from Jackson County High School in 1954, where she was already writing history.
She was on the staff of both the yearbook, The Reminder, and the school newspaper, The Wildcat, for three years, in addition to being class prophet. She was salutatorian of her class.
In August 1954, she married Joseph DeLee Chambless, of Pisgah, four days before her 18th birthday. The couple moved to Florence State University where Joe had a basketball scholarship and Ann worked for Sears and Roebuck.
Joe left school and went to work for Republic Steel Company, and Ann worked for Crawford and Company. The couple purchased their first car in 1956 and their first house in Gadsden in 1957. In 1960, Ann passed the Federal Service Entrance Exam (FSEE) and was hired at the Marshall Space Flight Center. When Joe was hired by Thiokol in Huntsville, he sold their Gadsden home and moved to Huntsville. He later worked for Wyle Labs.
In November 1968, the couple began constructing their home on Barbee Lane. In April 1969, Joe went to work for Revere Copper and Brass. He was laid off in 1971 and purchased the local Central Motor Express franchise while Ann worked at various jobs.
In September 1971, their son, Robert Heath Chambless, became part of their lives. Heath attended Scottsboro Schools, graduating in 1989.
From 1982-2002, Chambless worked as training coordinator for Family Day Care. In 199, she lost her mother, Era Coe, in January, and her husband, Joe, in September. Ann traveled with friends over the next years. Heath graduated from college and moved to South Korea to teach, where he met and married Yeongha Seo.
In May 2010, they welcomed a son, Joseph Seo Chambless. Chambless visited her son and his family several times in South Korea.
While working and caring for her son and husband, Chambless was researching her family and, in October 1974, solicited membership for a new organization, the Jackson County Historical Association. Between 1975 and January 2016, Chambless researched, edited, typed, published and mailed 165 issues of the Chronicles.
“I give thanks for all the guest authors and JCHA members who assisted in various ways in reaching the JCHA’s goal of disseminating Jackson County history via The Jackson County Chronicles, she said in a 2014 interview.
The Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA) was founded on Oct. 26, 1974 with 48 members and Chambless as the first president. And she was not just history’s recorder; she was its biggest fan. She spent many hours in research at the Jackson County Courthouse and the Scottsboro, Huntsville, Birmingham and Chattanooga libraries.
There were times I actually prayed to get locked up in the basement of the Jackson County Courthouse because at closing time I had just discovered a ‘gold mine’ of new material,” she once said.
The ways that her talents expressed themselves over her 40-year involvement with the organization run the gamut from writing and producing plays to organizing bus tours to renovating the deport to placing historical markers. Some 30 unrecognized historical sites are documented today because of the work that Chambless and the JCHA did to erect historical markers. She worked with Walt Hammer to raise money for the statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the courthouse.
“Ann Chambless has left an incredible legacy of promoting and preserving Jackson County’s rich and diverse history,” said Gayle Thomas, who served as president of the Alabama Historical Association in 2013-2014. “She genuinely cared about local history, and her enthusiasm for preserving it was contagious. Her foresight and leadership helped develop decisions and policies which ensured the continuing preservation of Jackson County’s history. Ann and her hardworking local committee were instrumental in the success of the 2014 Alabama Historical Association annual meeting in Scottsboro.”
Chambless was instrumental in the founding of the Heritage Center and in the rescue of the Scottsboro Freight Depot. For the depot, she brought in restoration architects to assess the building and confirm its historical significance.
Working with John Neely, David Campbell, Kelly Goodowens and others, she helped raise money to have the depot restored, and with Susan Fisher and Jen Stewart, solicited artifacts for the museum and arranged the displays.
She commissioned a website to record the depot’s history. She was the primary responder on the county’s two electronic genealogy sites, the Jackson County History Yahoo page and the JCHA Facebook page.
She worked with Judy Proctor to document the history of buildings on the square and have the square added to the Register of Historic Buildings, along with the Stevenson Main Street, the Townsend-Gullatt house, College Hill, Fort Harker—12 sites in all. She has figured significantly in saving the Stevenson Depot and in documenting Paint Rock Valley historical sites.
In 2004, the JCHA under her leadership received the Alabama Historical Association’s James Ray Kuykendall Award for the state’s outstanding local historical association in Alabama.
“Ann Chambless’ contributions to Alabama history go way beyond the Jackson County lines,” said Mark Wilson, secretary of Alabama Historical Association. “Ann’s commitment to preservation and interpretation of state and local history inspired others, and the Jackson County Historical Association is an award-winning local organization that continues to benefit from the strong foundation built by its founder, Ann Chambless.”
With Ron Dykes, Chambless and the JCHA published four books of county history: Growing Up Hard in Jackson County, Fighting the Just War, They Wouldn’t Let Us Win and Building Bridges and Roads in the Korean Conflict.
The JCHA also reprinted the county’s seminal history book, J.R. Kennamer’s 1936 History of Jackson County, Alabama.
But the historical association was not the only recipient of her dedication and time. Chambless gave a great deal of time and love to the Scottsboro Public Library. She was president of the Friends of the Scottsboro Public Library and served for 25 years on the library’s board of directors as member, secretary and twice as president, culminating the christening of the library’s genealogy department as “The Ann B. Chambless Genealogy Room.”
Like many of us, her interest in county history began as an interest in the history of her family, and she was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), entering the organization through her Ligon ancestors.
She served as chapter regent of the Tidence Lane chapter of DAR. She served a year as state historian for the Alabama DAR. She was also member of the Huguenot Society of America. She has answered literally hundreds of inquiries from people with Jackson County connections, helping people to create the documentation needed to enter DAR.
“She has been in DAR for almost 50 years and held various chapter offices such as chaplain and regent,” said current president Carolyn Davis.
In 2014, her long service to the citizens of Jackson County was recognized when Aug. 14, 2014 was declared Ann Chambless Day.
After being a mainstay of Jackson County history for more than 40 years, Chambless held a living estate sale in 2014 and sold her family home on Barbee Lane, preparing to move to South Korea to be with her son and his family.
As she emptied her household, she left more than 40 years of books and records with Northeast Alabama Community College, the Heritage Center and David and Annette Bradford, who took over editorship of The Chronicles from her. A goodbye party was held at the depot on Feb. 12, 2017. State Sen. Steve Livingston presented her with a proclamation honoring her service to Jackson County.
She remained in South Korea only 15 months before returning to her beloved Jackson County. She lived the last few years at Southern Estates.
“I am profoundly sorry at the death of my friend, Ann Chambless,” said Jackson County Circuit Judge John Graham. “She was a genuine treasure to our county and state, and a friend to many people. It has been said that when an old person dies, a library of irreplaceable knowledge dies with them. This was never more true than when Ann left us Sunday. We are fortunate that she recorded so much of her research and knowledge, leaving it behind as a legacy which will stand forever.”
KEVIN DUKES— Kevin Dukes always knew he wanted to be in education, the child of educators, once saying seeing his parents and their passion for teaching was contagious.
Dukes, who was in his second term as superintendent of Jackson County Schools, died Tuesday night, June 21 after a yearlong illness. He was 50.
Dukes’ parents, Janice and John Dukes, worked in Jackson County and his grandmother served on the school board of Birmingham City Schools, leading him on his education path.
A 1990 graduate of Section High School, Dukes’ college career consisted of Northeast Alabama Community College, Athens State University and Jacksonville State University.
His teaching start began at Macedonia Elementary School, where he taught sixth-grade language arts and elementary physical education for 12 years. Dukes once said the best part of being in the classroom was watching students grow and seeing their excitement when they realized they could accomplish something when at the beginning of the task they had been unsure of themselves.
“That was a lightbulb moment,” he once said. “Every educator experiences it at some time. Those are the days you know what you’re doing is worthwhile.”
Dukes spent his entire adult life in education, 26 years, spending one year at North Sand Mountain High School before taking his first administration position as assistant principal at North Jackson High School. From there, he moved on to serve as principal of Skyline High School for six years.
Chad Gorham, the county school board president, followed Dukes as principal at Skyline, said he and Dukes were almost lifelong friends.
“This is tough,” said Gorham of Dukes’ passing. “The school board is heartbroken.”
Dukes was elected superintendent in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
“He did a good job of running the school system,” said Gorham. “He always wanted what was best for the students.”
Jason Barnett, superintendent of Guntersville City Schools and the former superintendent of DeKalb County School System, called Dukes one of the greatest friends he’s ever had and one of the greatest men he’s ever known.
“Kevin made me a better superintendent and a better man,” said Barnett. “I will miss this man, but I am proud of his healing.”
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said Dukes was a friend to the sheriff’s office, working alongside him on many projects to make the school system safe.
“He was loved and will be missed by many,” said Phillips. “His passion and leadership will never be forgotten.”
The Jackson County Legislative Delegation released a statement, saying Dukes’ absence will leave a large void felt by school staffs and students going into the 2022-2023 school year.
“Since 2016, Kevin has led the county school system with integrity,” the delegation wrote. “He loved his students, and it was evident. Throughout Kevin’s tenure as an educator, principal and superintendent, he impacted many lives.”
In an interview last fall, Dukes felt a lot had been accomplished since 2016 in the school system, including acquiring mental health workers as well as resource officers. He said the county schools budget had also gone from red to black during his tenure.
“It’s not me, it’s teamwork,” Dukes said. “It’s teamwork and now we have a great school board that sees the vision and is willing to work together.”
His proudest achievement, he said, is the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy, a $31 million project currently under construction in Hollywood.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit all of the students in Jackson County,” he said. “We can honestly have an impact on every student in Jackson County. That’s a lightbulb moment because it’s exciting knowing how impactful it’s going to be in my opinion.”
The legislative delegation said Dukes was instrumental in the new innovation and career academy.
“His legacy will live on through it for many years to come,” the delegation wrote.
Dukes leaves behind his wife, Shannon and three children, Laurel Grace and twins, Sam and Will.
Outside of his family, he once said education was all he knew and all he loved.
JULIE GENTRY-MICHAELS— Julie Gentry-Michaels, who would stand near the door at the Mother’s Day Out program at Cumberland Presbyterian Church greeting small children with a smile and hug and spent a career teaching and loving her students, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 22. She was 60.
As her death became public, heartfelt tributes took over social media throughout the week as people remembered the impact and love she had for many children and her community.
Gentry-Michaels spent 29 years teaching children before retiring in 2010. She taught seven years at Dutton Elementary School and 22 years at Caldwell Elementary School in Scottsboro. After retirement, she became director of the Mother’s Day Out program for several years. She also spent many years teaching art classes to children.
In 2014, Gentry-Michaels was elected to serve as school board member on the Scottsboro City Board of Education after being approached by several people to seek the seat.
“I love children,” she said at the time. “I just hope to make a difference.”
To many, she made more than a difference.
Nat Cisco, who served with Gentry-Michaels on the Main Street Scottsboro Board, said she was a teacher everyone wanted.
“I was not lucky enough to have her,” said Cisco. “These last few years she has become a true friend. She was always concerned with others.”
Members of the Main Street Scottsboro Board all agreed Gentry-Michaels dedicated herself to the causes she was passionate about including childhood development, educational improvement and downtown beautification.
“Julie was one of the most compassionate people I’ve ever met,” said Katie Kirkland, who serves as executive director of Main Street Scottsboro. “She devoted her time, talent and passion for Scottsboro teaching, serving as a member of the school board and serving as a board member for Main Street Scottsboro. Her passion and love for this community can be seen in the legacy she leaves behind. She was a kind soul and will be truly missed.”
The daughter of Steve and Nancy Buko, Gentry-Michaels was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Scottsboro at the age of 12 when her father went to work at Halstead. She graduated from Scottsboro High School and later the University of Alabama before her teaching career began.
Those that knew her said Gentry-Michaels was passionate about improving the downtown area in Scottsboro. She helped paint some of the signs near the courthouse square and could often be seen trimming trees and shrubs around the square.
Ritchi Reynolds, one of Gentry-Michael’s closest friends and also served on the Main Street Board with her, said her friend was beautiful, elegant, kind and compassionate.
“She looked great in a hat,” said Reynolds. “Even when she was working in her yard, she was put together. She loved art and scarves, flowers and adventures.”
Reynolds said there were plenty of adventures for the two dear friends.
“I learned lots of lessons from Julie,” she said. “She taught me about plants and grants, essential oils and things I needed for travel. She taught me to eat the middle of the cinnamon roll first, it’s the best part. And she taught me not to be afraid to get lost. Thata’s where the best adventures are.”
Gentry-Michaels was laid to rest Friday, Aug. 26 at a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
As her obituary pointed out, the world is a little less beautiful without her in it.
BEN RICHARDSON— Ben Richardson, who served the people of Jackson County in District 23 of the Alabama House of Representatives for 12 years, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. He was 98.
Richardson served in the state legislature from 1982-1994, where he served as chairman of the Agriculture Committee, chairman of the Southern Legislative Agriculture Committee and the Alabama Housing Finance Committee.
Born in Jasper in 1924, Richardson graduated Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Science. Richardson spent his career in the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, where he worked in Colbert County from 1945-1968. He came to Jackson County and worked until retiring in 1981. A year later, he ran for political office.
“Ben was a ‘hands on’ agent,” said longtime friend Jack Livingston, a local attorney in Scottsboro. “He visited farmers all over the county.”
Livingston said when Richardson was elected to office, he continued to emphasize needs in the rural areas.
“Rural health is just one example as well as providing funds for rural water by way of tobacco tax,” said Livingston. “He was a strong supporter of our hospital. He served our county well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.