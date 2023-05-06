The 2023 season has not been a typical one for the Pisgah softball program.
But the start of postseason play looked very familiar to the Eagles.
A youthful Pisgah team put together an undefeated run through the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament hosted by Ider at Sylvania High School, posting three wins over ranked teams on the way to winning another area championship for the program.
Pisgah (18-24) defeated Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain 10-0 in the area semifinals Monday afternoon before edging 2A No. 9 Ider in the winners bracket final Monday night. The Eagles then defeated Ider 7-5 in the championship round Tuesday night.
The Eagles, who have won six of their last seven games, advanced to the Class 2A East Regional Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10, at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Pisgah plays Area 10 runner-up Holly Pond in an opening-round matchup of the double-elimination tournament on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Pisgah-Holly Pond winner and loser plays the No. 3-ranked Sand Rock-Woodland winner and loser in the winners bracket semifinals or an elimination game. The other first-round matchups are No. 5-ranked West End vs. No. 9 Ider and No. 6 Pleasant Valley vs. Fyffe. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 2A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 16-17.
Piper Anderson pitched a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts in the Eagles’ opening 10-0 win over NSM. Madeline Flammia homered, doubled, walked, scored three runs and drove in two runs for Pisgah while Campbell Barron also homered, singled and drove in three runs and Anderson had one hit and one RBI.
In the winners bracket final, Pisgah built a 5-0 lead before holding off Ider’s last at-bat rally attempt to win 5-4. Barron hit a three-run home run for the Eagles while Flammia homered, singled and walked twice. Pisgah also got two hits each from Claudia Barron, Julianne Davis and BreeLynn Chisenall (RBI). Anderson got the win in the pitching, recording six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Fallon Starkey struck out one while earning the save.
In Tuesday’s championship round, Pisgah erased an early 2-0 deficit and then held off the Hornets late to win the area title. With the Eagles trailing 2-1 in the top of the fifth, Davis hit a grand slam to put Pisgah in front for good. Davis finished with five RBIs in all while Briley Caperton had one and BreeLynn Chisenall had one RBI each. Claudia Barron had two hits and a walk while Anderson singled and walked. Anderson pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out six, to get the win in the circle. Eden Henegar pitched the final 2/3 innings and posted the save.
Meanwhile, NSM (17-10-1) bounced back from its loss to Pisgah by defeating Section 6-1 in an elimination game on Tuesday. The Bison trailed 1-0 until Gracie Holland’s go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth before adding four more runs in the fifth. Kylie McMurray finished with two RBIs for the Bison while Caybree Dobbins and Kinsey Barton had two hits each and Kaleigh Roberts had one hit and one RBI. Dobbins recorded 12 strikeouts while allowing just two hits over seven innings pitched. Presley Wright and London Robertson singled for Section, which had its season end in the loss. The Lions opened the tournament with a 17-1 loss to Ider.
Ider also ended NSM’s season, as the Bison fell 3-1 to the Hornets in the elimination bracket final. The game was tied 1-1 until Makinley Traylor’s two-run triple but Ider in front in the bottom of the sixth. Cloey Davenport had both of NSM’s hits while Dobbins recorded six strikeouts.
Class 1A Area 15 — At Skyline, the No. 1-ranked Vikings won their 10th consecutive softball area championship thanks to a dominating effort Monday in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament at SHS. The Vikings went 3-0 in the tournament, running their regular-season/area tournament winning streak against area opponents to 60 wins.
Skyline (30-11-1) opened the tournament with a 15-0 win over Woodville before defeating Gaylesville 18-0 in the winners bracket final. Gaylesville, after defeating Valley Head in the elimination bracket final to secure a regional berth, forfeited the championship round to Skyline, thus making the Vikings the automatic area champions.
Against Woodville, the Vikings scored 14 runs in the first inning on the way to the mercy-rule shortened three-inning win. Skyline had just four hits (three singles by Sage Lewis and a double by Brinlee Potts) but drew 12 walks, including three by Olivia Treece and two each from Audra Bellomy, Jayla Ross and Ella Dean. Meanwhile, Skyline pitchers Treece (six strikeouts) and Eva Gates (two strikeouts) retired all nine Woodville batters in order.
Skyline then run-ruled Gaylesville 18-0 in three innings in the winners bracket final. Bellomy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Vikings while Ross had two hits, one walk, two runs and three RBIs, Potts had two hits, one walk, three runs and two RBIs and Brook Cloud had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Skyline also got one hit and one RBI each from Treece and Kenzie Manning and one hit each from Lewis and Blakely Stucky. Treece pitched a one-hitter and recorded eight strikeouts over three innings pitched.
The Vikings advanced to play Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10, in the Class 1A East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. Skyline plays Area 10 runner-up Coosa Christian in the opening round on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. The Skyline-Coosa Christian winner and loser play the No. 4 Cedar Bluff-Victory Christian winner and loser in the winners bracket semifinals or an elimination game. The other first-round matchups are Appalachian vs. Ragland vs. Gaylesville. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 1A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 16-17.
Meanwhile, Woodville (2-13) was eliminated from the tournament with a 9-7 loss in extra inning to Valley Head in an elimination bracket game. The Panthers took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, but Valley Head, which trailed 5-0 deficit after four innings, scored a run in the bottom of the seventh before winning it in the eighth.
Shayleigh Dutton finished 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Tia Bryant was 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Woodville, which also got two hits and one RBI from Jerzey Jones, two hits and one walk from Karlee Hutchens, one hit and one walk from Addy Grace Harbin, one hit from Briana McLaughlin and three walks from Addi Mae Macbee.
Class 4A Area 14 — At Gurley, North Jackson had its area tournament title streak end at five, but the Chiefs still qualified for regionals thanks to an area tournament runner-up finish.
North Jackson (29-13) posted two wins in the tournament over New Hope while suffering a pair of losses to No. 5-ranked Madison County.
The Chiefs started the tournament with a 10-7 win over New Hope on Monday. North Jackson trailed 7-5 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before scoring three runs in the frame and adding two more in the sixth to get the area semifinal game win. Avery Wynne (four RBIs) and Destry Lambert (two RBIs) hit two home runs each for the Chiefs while Trinity Seale had a solo home run, and RBI double and an RBI single. Lambert pitched the final three innings in relief, recording seven strikeouts while picking up the win.
North Jackson then fell to Madison County 10-2 in the winners bracket final Monday night. Wynne and Jayda Hutchins had one hit and one RBI each for the Chiefs while Peyton Hill, Jaila Cobb and Allison Ferguson.
The Chiefs bounced back to secure their regional spot with a 17-6 win over New Hope Tuesday afternoon. Lambert (two RBIs) and Sarah Kate Garner (one RBI) both homered for North Jackson, which got two hits and one RBI each from Abby Guess, Tionna Eldridge and Lanie Guinn, one hit and three RBIs from Hill, one hit and two RBIs from Cobb, one hit and one RBI each from Wynne and Darcy McClendon and one RBI from Seale, who recorded five strikeouts over four inning to earn the win in the pitching circle.
In the area finals, North Jackson fell to Madison County 7-3. Wynne hit two solo home runs for the Chiefs while Hill had two hits and Cobb had one hit, one walk and one RBI.
Next up for the Chiefs is the Class 4A East Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville May 11-12. North Jackson plays Area 9 champion and No. 10-ranked Corner in the opening round on Thursday, May 11 at 10:45 a.m. The North Jackson-Corner winner and loser plays the White Plains-Etowah winner and loser in the winners bracket semifinals or an elimination game. The other first-round matchups are Cherokee County vs. Jacksonville and No. 5 Madison County vs. Cordova. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 4A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 19-20.
