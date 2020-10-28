Aidan Bellomy
Skyline High School senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who is a top student and an athlete.
Aidan Bellomy is a senior at Skyline High School.
Aidan has maintained an All A average throughout her high school years and is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and SGA (Student Government Association).
She serves with the Youth Leadership of Jackson County.
This top scholar also plays two sports for her school. She was a selected to All County Basketball in 2020 and All Area in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She was named All Region in softball in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Aidan was on the All Region Team in 2017.
Aidan says that math is her favorite school subject.
“I love working out problems and finding the solution,” she adds. “It’s easy to me.”
This high school senior has big plans for her future. She intends to finish her classes at Northeast Alabama Community College then transfer to the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Aidan hopes to get accepted into the nursing program.
Once she completes her nursing degree, she will continue her studies to become a nurse practitioner.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family.
Aidan has a special talent that benefits her in softball. She can bat both right and left handed.
Aidan is the daughter of Heather Bellomy and Slade Bellomy. She has two sisters, Audra and Adalyn. Her grandmothers are Judy McBride and Wanda Bellomy.
She is a member of the Church of Christ.
