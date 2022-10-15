Until the end of October, people can drop canned foods by the Jackson County Sentinel and receive up to a six-month subscription to the Jackson County Sentinel. All canned foods will be donated to the Life Resources of Jackson County.
People can bring in 12 cans of in-date, non-perishable goods for a free three-month subscription, with a maximum allowance of 24 cans for six months.
Circulation manager Natalie Stubblefield originally got the idea from Candice Sawyer, who believed the idea would be a way to help increase circulation as well as helping those in need. From there, Stubblefield landed on giving the cans to Life Resources.
“It’s the giving time of year and I thought it would be a good idea to share,” Sawyer said.
So far, Stubblefield estimates at least 20 people coming in and donating to the drive, with a table full of canned goods being visible across from the front desk.
“I’m pleased with how its turned out so far,” Stubblefield said.
Life Resources of Jackson County offers many free resources to residents in need, including shower and laundry facilities, haircuts, library, computer lab, hot meals and food and clothing pantries.
