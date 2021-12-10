Due to the threat of inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 11, the Scottsboro City Council, Mayor Jim McCamy, Main Street Scottsboro and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce are rescheduling the Scottsboro Christmas Parade and Jingle Bell Square.
Jingle Bell Square will be Sunday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be food vendors, arts and crafts vendors and pictures with Santa will be in the bandstand from 12-2 p.m.
The parade will be Tuesday, Dec. 14. Lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at Trammell Stadium and end on the Square.
Pictures with Santa will be in the bandstand, from the time the parade ends until 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.