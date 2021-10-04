Huntsville Hospital Health System and the Jackson County Health Care Authority have jointly announced the completion of their due diligence process for the integration of their organizations.
Under the 40-year lease agreement, which took effect on Friday, Huntsville Hospital Health System assumes control and responsibility for operating all facilities of the Jackson County Health Care Authority, including Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro, Cumberland Health and Rehab in Bridgeport and Highlands Health and Rehab in Scottsboro.
“We look forward to a long and successful relationship with the Huntsville Hospital Health System and are excited for our community to benefit from it,” said Jackson County Health Care Authority Chairman Bob Matthews. “The Huntsville system has helped other North Alabama hospitals progress and thrive through their partnerships. We are happy to be the latest group to be integrated into the organization.”
Huntsville Hospital Health System CEO Jeff Samz said the agreement was similar to what his organization had done with other community hospitals in north Alabama, including Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Marshall Medical Centers.
“We welcome the Jackson County Health Care Authority to our health system,” Samz said. “Our relationship with Highlands Medical Center goes back many years and we look forward to working with their team as we serve our respective patients and communities.”
