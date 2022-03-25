The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is advising motorists that CSX plans two rail crossing closures that will impact highway travel in Jackson County on consecutive weekends.
The railroad crossing on Alabama Highway 117 at the Bass community, north of Stevenson, will be closed for repairs from 6 a.m. Saturday, March 26 to about 10 p.m., Sunday, March 27.
The following weekend, the crossing on Alabama Highway 117 in downtown Stevenson will be closed for repairs from 6 a.m. Saturday, April 2 to about 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Message boards and signs will be placed to direct motorists. The detour for both events is U.S. Highway 72 to Tennessee 156 at South Pittsburg, Tennessee, to US 41A to Tennessee 56 at Sewanee to Alabama 117 and vice versa.
ALDOT advises motorists to plan considerable additional travel time.
