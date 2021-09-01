Drake McCutchen followed up his stellar season-opening performance with an even better one in Section’s second game.
McCutchen ran for 273 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries during Section’s 34-14 Week 1 victory over Valley Head.
McCutchen also completed a pass for 24 yards while recording six tackles on defense.
For his efforts, McCutchen has been named The Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll’s Week 1 Player of the Week. It’s the second consecutive week for McCutchen to win the honor.
Other notable performances from Week 1 of the 2021 high school football season were:
Parker Law, Pisgah — The senior caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and recorded nine tackles during Pisgah’s 48-42 loss to Sand Rock.
Jr. Walker, Section — The junior ran 10 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns on offense and recorded 14 tackles on defense during Section’s win over Valley Head.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries while also posting a tackle and a fumble recovery on defense during Pisgah’s loss to Sand Rock.
Thomas Rackler, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and had one catch for 17 yards during Scottsboro’s 42-7 loss to Madison Academy.
Colton Rice, Section — The junior recorded 12 tackles during Section’s win over Valley Head.
Jake Hendricks, Pisgah — The senior caught two passes for 23 yards and touchdown on offense and made a team-high 10 tackles on defense during Pisgah’s loss to Sand Rock.
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The sophomore recorded six tackles, an interception and a pass break-up during Scottsboro’s loss to Madison Academy.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore quarterback was 13-of-28 passing for 220 yards and two touchdowns during Pisgah’s loss to Sand Rock.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior ran 12 times for 54 yards on offense and recorded 15 tackles, including a quarterback sack, during North Sand Mountain’s 51-0 loss to Dade County (Georgia).
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 28 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, passed for 17 yards and had three tackles during Woodville’s 42-8 loss to Douglas.
Landon Grider, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 82 yards on 24 carries during Scottsboro’s loss to Madison Academy.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior scored a pair of two-point conversions on offense and intercepted two passes on defense during Section’s win over Valley Head.
Sam Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, and three quarterback hurries during Scottsboro’s loss to Madison Academy.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior caught a two-point conversion and recorded six tackles on defense during Pisgah’s loss to Sand Rock.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The junior recorded six tackles and two quarterback sacks during NSM’s loss to Dade County (Georgia).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.