The Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad will be hosting its 12th annual 10k Bass Tournament on Saturday at Goose Pond Colony. All proceeds will support the Rescue Squad.
“This is our one and only fundraiser so the more boats we get, the better we do,” Rescue Squad captain Eddie Tigg said. “We just thank everyone that comes out and supports us.”
The entry fee for the tournament is $140 per boat on the day of the tournament and $120 per boat if the entry is received by Friday.
The tournament features a total $10,000 guaranteed cash prize, split among 20 places, with the first place finisher receiving $2,000. There’s also an additional $10 fee for the Big Fish Pot, where the two biggest fish caught will be awarded the pot, with a 60/40 split between the biggest and second biggest caught.
