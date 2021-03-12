If you have driven in front of Collins Intermediate School within the past few weeks, you might have noticed an array of colorful rocks.
These were placed there as part of the Kindness Rocks Project started by the fifth and sixth grade gifted students.
Tanya Hancock, gifted coordinator for Scottsboro City Schools, said, “Our students just wanted to spread some kindness in our little part of the world.”
The gifted students collected rocks and painted them. Then they went to work gathering positive quotes to write on the rocks. Once all this was completed, the students placed the rocks in front of the school.
This project is not just for the students at Collins, but it is for the whole community. Anyone who just needs a little lift is invited to drive by and choose a rock.
You may return the rock after a while. You may also swap the rock out for another one, give it to someone, or just keep it.
The gifted students wanted to get all of the Collins students involved in this special project. They worked with the students trying to include every student in the writing of the quotes. Some of the quotes you might find include Be Kind, You Are Strong, and You’ve Got This. There are numerous other from which to choose, so you are sure to find one that fits your need.
The students were asked to take a rock and give it to someone who may need it. They even put one in Hancock’s chair for her to see after she had been out for a few days.
One message at just the right moment can change someone’s day, outlook, or life. This is just an example of how children are trying to spread kindness throughout their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.