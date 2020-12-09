An Indiana man was arrested Sunday after authorities responded to a report of a possible kidnapping of a three year old child in Hollywood.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said members of the sheriff’s office and Hollywood Police Department responded to the report. Harnen said, according to the mother of the child, earlier Sunday Duane E. Herron, 45 of Elkhart, Indiana, who had been staying at the mother’s residence, asked the mother to borrow her vehicle to take the child to the park in Scottsboro.
“After Herron and the child did not return after several hours, the mother called Herron several times and received varying stories as to where they were located and when they would return home,” said Harnen.
Harnen said the mother contacted the sheriff’s office around 6 p.m. to report the incident.
“A description of the vehicle, suspect and child were given out to law enforcement agencies,” said Harnen. “At approximately 9 p.m., the vehicle was located in Rogersville, at a gas station by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies.”
Herron was taken into custody and held for Jackson County authorities, where he later arrested and charged with kidnapping second degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, Herron was in the Jackson County Jail awaiting bond to be set.
Harnen said the child was returned to his mother safe and unharmed.
