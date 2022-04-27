Yesalin Vicente-Tzun
Scottsboro High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is a bilingual young lady who plans to become a nurse practitioner. Yesalin Vicente-Tzun is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Yesalin is an honor student who has been recognized at each STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program throughout high school. She has maintained an A/B average and is a member of the National Honor Society.
This young lady is also a member of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Future Health Professionals and the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
She is a Top Cat and a member of the Senior Council. Yesalin is also a member of the Junior Civitan Club.
Math is Yesalin’s favorite school subject.
“It is challenging and allows me to think hard,” she adds.
Yesalin has a part-time working at the front register at Wendy’s. When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
She also likes shopping and being at the lake.
Upon graduation from high school in May, Yesalin will be attending the University of North Alabama where she will major in nursing. Her plans are to become a nurse practitioner and specialize in either cardiology or neurology.
Yesalin is the daughter of Esperanza Vicente. Her father, Max, is deceased.
Yesalin’s siblings include Isaias and Janet Vicente and Ademar and Daniel Sarnc, half-siblings.
She has a cat named Mishi.
Yesalin attends Southgate Baptist Church and Iglesia de Nazareno in Scottsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.