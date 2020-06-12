A short segment of Alabama Highway 117 between Stevenson and Bass will be closed this weekend for pipe replacement, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The closure between County Road 170 and County Road 171 will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, and is expected to conclude by 8 a.m. on Monday, June 15. ALDOT is advising motorists to seek alternate routes.
Under a $167,893 emergency repair contract, Reed Contracting will replace three 42-inch pipes beneath the roadway with four 60-inch pipes. The pipes failed due to storm related flooding in April. They are being replaced with four larger pipes to improve drainage and reduce future flooding.
This work was rescheduled after being postponed last weekend due to conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.