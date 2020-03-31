Highlands Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lonnie Albin confirmed on Tuesday that four of the hospital’s staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Albin said multiple staff members have been screened for the virus, and approximately four people have returned positive. He said they are taking the appropriate action of identifying contacts of the infected people. He said those individuals have been identified and are in quarantine and will return to work at the appropriate time based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
“I am extremely proud of the healthcare professionals at Highlands Medical Center,” said Albin. “These individuals come to work each and every day knowing there is a risk right in from of them.”
Albin said the hospital is monitoring its staff everyday by taking temperatures, and they are asking staff members to report symptoms. He also said they are checking on the infected staff members several times a day.
