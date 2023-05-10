Mr. James O. Adkins, age 86 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at his home.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Voss and Rev. Frankie Osmer officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Adkins is survived by his daughter, Sherry Bailey (Mike); step-daughter, April Harwell (Brad); son, Larry Adkins (Karen); grandchildren, Lindsey Smith (Nathan), Lynn Roberts (Brian), Dawn Jeffery (James), Adam Bailey, Michael Roberts (Joan), Asa Harwell, Elijah Harwell, Levi Harwell, and Lola Harwell; eight great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Nell Adkins; sisters, Pearl Edwards and Stella Thompson; brothers, Roy Adkins, Homer Adkins, and Johnny Adkins; and parents, Herman & Sarah Adkins.
