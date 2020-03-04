A Woodville man has been arrested in connection with the death of Charles David McEwen, 36 of Scottsboro.
Sheriff Chuck Phillips said members of his office arrested Raymond Lawrence Talley, 27 of Woodville Wednesday.
McEwen was found deceased in a wooded area on County Road 140 in Estillfork Sunday. From the beginning, investigators investigated the death as a homicide, eventually leading to Talley’s arrest.
Talley has been charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and four counts of altering a serial number on a firearm.
Talley was placed in the Jackson County Jail Wednesday with no bond set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.