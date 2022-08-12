Finishing as the runner-up in World Cutdown Duck Calling Championship in 2021 planted a desire to win inside Byron Womack greater than he’s experienced before.
The Scottsboro native spent a year working and perfecting his routine ahead of the 2022 World Cutdown Duck Calling Championship.
“After last year, I decided I was going to get (a championship),” Womack said. “I started practicing my routine all the time and I got some good advice from some guys that had been doing it a long time. I changed my routine some and I guess I had what the judges wanted to hear that day. It was a long time coming.”
Womack knew he had a shot at the title and was a combination of “nerves and excitement” as the contest wound to a close.
“When they called out the second-place finisher, I knew I’d won,” said Womack, who took the top spot among a field of 35 callers. “It was a feeling I can’t explain and (a feeling) I’ll never forget.”
The World Cutdown Duck Calling Championship features a routine in which callers have a scenario of calling in ducks, working them, losing them, re-calling them in and finishing them.
This year’s competition was held in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Womack, a 2017 Scottsboro High School graduate, started duck hunting when he was seven years old. His father David Womack, a two-time Alabama state duck calling champion, taught him how to call, and Byron Womack won the first duck calling competition he ever entered, the 2015 Junior World Live Championship in Maryland.
Womack said he plans to continue contest calling and will likely enter contests with “different styles of calling” in the future.
Competitors can win the World Cutdown Duck Calling Championship up to three times. Womack is hoping to add two more world title to his resume.
“You can win it three times before they consider you retired (from that event),” he said, “and that’s what I want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.