Olivia Prather
Section High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady interested in theatre who is also an honor student. Olivia Prather is a junior at Section High School.
Olivia is an All A student and member of the National Beta Club. She was president of the Junior Beta Club.
This busy young lady is involved with the Section High School News and Media as a writer, director, producer, and editor. She is also on the yearbook staff and a member of FCCLA(Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
Olivia has been a cast/crew member of many plays at Northeast Alabama Community College. She was involved with Old Moon, Beauty and the Beast, and A Christmas Carol. She plans to attend college following her high school graduation and major in theatre education.
English and Literature are Olivia’s favorite school subjects.
“I love learning and developing new skills that will make me a better writer as well as learning about famous authors,” she adds.
Olivia’s many talents include singing, drawing, and dancing. When she has free time, she enjoys writing, reading, choreographing, drawing, photography, and videography.
Olivia is the daughter of Vanessa Hancock. Her siblings include Jordon, Abigail, and Benjamin Prather. Danice Hanock is her grandmother. She has two pets named Marvin and Judy Gale.
