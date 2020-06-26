The Scottsboro High School varsity boys basketball program’s new head coach is a familiar face.
Jason Bell, who spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach with the program, has been hired as Scottsboro’s new head coach.
Bell’s hiring was made official during a special called Scottsboro City Schools Board Meeting on Friday. He is the 25th head coach in program history.
“I’m honored,” Bell said. “This is exciting. I’ll be in the gym Monday morning, ready to go.”
Bell, a 1994 Plainview High School alum, started his coaching career as an assistant coach at Fort Payne High School for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach at Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. After two seasons as an assistant, Bell served as Northridge’s head coach for three seasons (2006-08). Bell was then Plainview’s head coach for five seasons (2009-14) before joining Kenny Hill’s coaching staff at Scottsboro prior to the 2013-14 season.
Bell takes over for Hill, who won 116 games and two area championships and led Scottsboro to its only three Northeast Regional appearances. Hill stepped down earlier this month to become the varsity girls head basketball coach at Guntersville.
Bell believes his familiarity with Scottsboro’s players and coaches will make for an easy transition.
“Knowing the kids makes a huge difference. You know what they can do, what they can’t do, what they need to work on, and they know me, know my personality. Going to a new place, it takes a while to get your system in and the way you want things to get going. With me knowing the kids and them knowing me, yeah it’ll be a little different with me going to a different role, but still I think that’s an advantage,” Bell said.
“We have a great nucleus of players coming back. Obviously we’ll make some minor changes, do some things a little bit different, but if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. I think Coach Hill did a phenomenal job for Scottsboro these last seven years, got Scottsboro Basketball back to where it’s relevant again. The kids are excited, the community is excited, so we’re going to try to keep rolling what he started.”
Scottsboro returns four starters from a team that won 17 games last season. The Wildcats move up to Class 6A this season.
“We are excited about the future of SHS basketball under the leadership of Coach Jason Bell,” said Scottsboro principal Rob Paradise. “He is an experienced head coach in (the Class) 6A and 3A levels. He has been a key component in the success of SHS basketball over the past seven years as assistant varsity coach. He is well respected by students and parents alike and he has great intentions and ideas on how to grow the game of basketball in the Scottsboro Community.”
