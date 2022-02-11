Chris Gulley has qualified in the May 24 Republican Primary, seeking the District 1 seat on the Jackson County Commission.
“I believe my experiences and background have prepared me for the role of county commissioner,” said Gulley. “As a lifelong resident of Jackson County and successful business owner over 20 years, I have had extensive experience serving this community.”
Gulley said the lessons he has learned over the years as a local business owner and as a person make him the best candidate to honorably and ethically fulfill the role of county commissioner in District 1.
“My service in the community and throughout the state has given me a broad range of experience,” he said. “The four most important areas for me now are faith, family, community and public service.”
Gulley is married to Alyson Bryant Gulley and has two children at home, who currently attend school in the Jackson County School System. Son, C.J. Gulley is a sophomore at North Jackson High School and son, Jace Guffey is in the first grade at Stevenson Elementary School. Gulley said he has two stepdaughters, who are alumni of North Jackson High School and have gone on to successful careers including the United States Air Force.
Gulley said he believes it is essential for a county commissioner to be a proven leader.
“I have been granted many opportunities to demonstrate effective leadership when a body of leaders comes together with what is best for the people they serve in mind,” he said. “While much has changed over the past four years, my dedication to successfully serve as a voice for the people of District 1 has not waivered.”
Gulley said he’s had opportunities to serve in voluntary roles, either by appointment or elected by his peers within the industry he works on daily basis. A few examples, he said, are Army veteran and Blue Star Father, volunteer fireman since the age of 18, current member of Jackson County Rescue Squad, board member and chairman of the Jackson County Health Care Authority from 2005-2016, sitting District 2 representative of the Alabama Onsite WasteWater Association and current chairman of the Alabama Onsite Wastewater Licensing Board.
Gulley said he believes in the importance of bringing a business mindset to the county commission.
“I strongly believe my prior experiences, along with my current service, has given me the tools needed to move District 1 and all other districts in Jackson County forward through a collaborative effort,” he said. “I don’t want to represent business owners only. I want to be a voice for all people no matter what walk of life you may come from.”
Gulley said parts of the county have seen tremendous growth and improvement over the past four years. However, that can’t be said for some of the more rural areas of Jackson County, he added.
Gulley said his question to residents of the county is “do you feel like you are better off than you were four years ago?”
“Yes, COVID changed our country and the world,” said Gulley. “I know so many lives have been forever changed including my own. My company never closed own and business continued as usual, with appropriate precautions through the pandemic. I do understand government agencies and the commission fall under different guidelines than the private sector.”
Gulley said despite all of the continued financial challenges facing the area, he remains dedicated to work to do more with less, work to maintain and develop existing jobs by expanding position and streamlining service.
He said he will seek to place qualified people in key positions and streamline services. He said he will seek to eliminate wasteful spending just as he promised four years ago.
“I believe my background and lessons learned in life qualify me as the best candidate to build a better Jackson County for District 1 and all of Jackson County,” said Gulley. “Again, I look forward to meeting each of you on the campaign trail. I humbly ask for your vote on May 24.”
