Pisgah scored the most points it has since 1999 during its 58-28 win over DAR last Friday night.
Senior athlete Parker Law was responsible for 30 of them.
Law scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) and four two-point conversions during the Eagles’ victory. He finished with 88 rushing yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 39 yards while also returning a kickoff 29 yards on special teams and recording six tackles on defense.
For his performance, Law has been named the Jackson County Sentinel’s Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 5 of the 2021 high school football season were:
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior recorded 12 tackles, including seven solos ad two for a loss, while also forcing and recovering a fumble and recovering a muffed punt on defense and had a rushing touchdown on offense for the Chiefs against South Pittsburg (Tenn.).
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries on offense and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown on special teams for the Eagles against DAR.
Shauwn Phillips, NSM — The junior recorded 13 tackles, including nine solos and one for a loss, for the Bison against Cedar Bluff.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 38 yards, completed five passes for 30 yards and a touchdown, returned kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and posted three tackles for the Panthers against Decatur Heritage.
Will Sims, North Jackson — The junior recorded 10 tackles including six solo and one for a loss, for the Chiefs against South Pittsburg.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior recorded 11 tackles, including seven solos and one for a loss, for the Eagles against DAR.
Jorge Luna, NSM — The senior ran 121 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on offense and had four tackles on defense for the Bison against Cedar Bluff.
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs against South Pittsburg.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore completed 10 of 15 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 40 yards on four carries for the Eagles against DAR.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior recorded eight tackles, including seven solos and two for a loss, and ran for a two-point conversion for the Bison against Cedar Bluff.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded six tackles and an interception on defense, two catches for 11 yards on offense and returned two kickoffs for 58 yards on special teams against DAR.
Justice Archer, Woodville — The senior caught a 31-yard touchdown pass for the Panthers against Decatur Heritage.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and caught a pass for 19 yards on offense while recording three tackles on defense for the Bison against Cedar Bluff.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior had a rushing touchdown and caught two passes for 32 yards on offense while recording four tackles, a quarterback sack and a forced fumble for the Eagles against DAR.
Brady Cunningham, North Jackson — The senior had three catches for 71 yards on offense and four tackles on defense for the Chiefs against South Pittsburg.
Tanner Boatfield, NSM — The senior recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, for the Bison against Cedar Bluff.
