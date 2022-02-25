Local authorities are warning residents about the dangers of the drug, fentanyl.
“We are seeing quite a bit of it,” said Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. “Actually, we are getting more of it than ever before. We are seeing a lot more overdoses.”
It’s a problem sweeping the nation and finally finding its way locally.
Investigator Coty Durham, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said since Jan. 1, 2018, the department has had 40 cases where fentanyl was mentioned in the report.
“We’ve had 47 cases regarding drug-related overdoses,” said Durham.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50-100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is a prescription drug that is also made and used illegally.
“It is commonly prescribed for chronic pain by pain specialist physicians, which is how the bulk of it become available on the street,” said Dr. Andrew Hodges, of Scottsboro.
Hodges said the only times he’s used it is in one of two instances: sedating someone for the ventilator in ICU (IV form), or for terminal pain in hospice patients.
When prescribed by a doctor, fentanyl can be given as a shot, a patch that is put on a person’s skin, or as lozenges that are sucked like cough drops.
A government crackdown on opioid prescriptions has caused problems on the streets, Harnen said.
“You had so many people addicted to pain pills, and they were easy to get,” he said. “The last few years there has been a crackdown on that, people pill shopping, from doctor to doctor. Now, they’ve gone to heroin, which is much cheaper. Drug dealers are lacing it with fentanyl.”
Dr. Hardin Coleman, of Scottsboro, said heroin laced with fentanyl is extremely potent and carries a high risk of incidental overdose.
“I fortunately am not aware of a significant amount of Fentanyl used abusively locally, but as Heroin is becoming more available, affordable and incredibly dangerous, Fentanyl is likely to follow,” said Coleman.
Durham said most people seeking drugs don’t realize what they are getting could be laced with fentanyl.
“People overdosing have no idea about Fentanyl,” said Durham. “You don’t hear anyone say they are getting some fentanyl.”
He said many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths.
The illegally used fentanyl most associated with recent overdoses is made in labs. This synthetic fentanyl is sold illegally as powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids.
Harnen and Durham both said drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and even methamphetamine.
“People have no idea the drugs they are taking contain fentanyl, which can lead to overdose,” said Harnen.
Durham said it only takes a little to kill someone.
“It’s definitely bad,” he added.
