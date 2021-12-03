An annual report released this week by the Scottsboro Fire Department shows a successful 12 months as it continues to strive to provide the best possible service for local citizens.
Chief Deputy Jon Lee said Scottsboro continues to obtain a PPC Rating of Class 3.
“This rating places Scottsboro in the top percent of graded communities in Alabama and 11 percent nationally,” said Lee. “This rating can not lonely lower homeowner’s insurance rates, but also helps make the community more enticing to prospective businesses.”
Lee said the fire department upgraded all three frontline engines to new 2020 Apparatus in September 2020. He said the identical engines make for ease of operation for all firefighters and decreases maintenance needs.
“Additionally, we put into service a fire boat in October 2020,” said Lee. “Marine One has proven extremely beneficial as it has been used in several rescues and recoveries to date.”
Also during the fiscal year, the fire department was awarded a grant to develop a Firefighter Mental Health and Wellness program in the amount of $22,000.
“This grant allows us to bring in experts and provide resources for firefighters and their families in the event of traumatic stress and peer support for emotional well-being,” said Lee.
Since 2014, the fire department has receive over $709,000 in grant funding. Lee said the department will continue to aggressively pursue funding opportunities to improve equipment and resources for firefighters and community with as minimal impact on the city budget as possible.
During the 2021 fiscal year, Lee said the fire department responded to 2,393 calls for service including EMS, fire, vehicle collision and other emergencies, an average of six-to-seven incidents each day.
“While this is a slight increase in call volume from the previous period, there was a reduction in the number of fires involved in a building or some part of a building or residence,” said Lee. “Also, we are happy to report there were no fire-related deaths during this period.”
Of the 2,393 responses, 59 percent were EMS related incidents, increasing to over 70 percent if included calls for medical-related citizen assistance calls.
During the 12-month period, buildings with fire involvement were valued at $3,830,300 with a total estimated loss of $40,100, indicating $3,790,200 (or 99 percent) of real property savings, Lee said.
Despite the effects of the pandemic, during the past 12 months Lee said firefighters have obtained 24 certifications through the Alabama Fire College and over 7,000 hours of training during this period. Each EMT licensed provider met classroom and skills requirements to retain their license, in total 1,3070 hours.
“Our firefighters continue to undergo annual complete physicals ensuring not only the health of our personnel, but also our ability to provide effective services to those in need,” said Lee.
Lee said the department continues to take every opportunity to reach out into the community. In recent years, the fire department joined with the American Red Cross SOUND THE ALARM SAVE A LIFE Campaign to make families safer from home fires.
“Our firefighters install smoke alarms for any resident without working smoke alarms, free of charge,” said Lee. “We have installed 127 smoke alarms in homes in our community since we began this campaign.”
Lee thanked the Scottsboro City Council and Mayor Jim McCamy for continued support.
“Without their dedication to the city of Scottsboro and the fire department, we would not be able to provide the quality service our citizens expect and deserve,” he added.
