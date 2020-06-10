Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
• A report of theft on Main Street in Section.
• A report of fraud at Flat Rock Grocery.
• A report of theft on Gin Road in Dutton.
• A report of vehicle theft on Main Street in Section.
• A report of vehicle theft on County Road 332 in Pisgah.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 119 in Woodville.
• A report of simple assault on County Road 222 in Woodville.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 702 in Flat Rock.
• A report of possession of marijuana on County Road 17 in Woodville.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
• A report of a domestic issue on County Road 81 in Fabius.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
• A report of theft on County Road 277 in Bridgeport.
• A report of harassing communications on County Road 541 in Aspel.
• A report of burglary on Highway 71 in Dutton.
• A report of assault on Highway 35 in Woodville.
• A report of theft at the Paint Rock Post Office.
• A report of a domestic issue at Country Side Trailer Park in Hollywood.
• A report of marijuana possession at Country Side Trailer Park in Hollywood.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
• Dana Dianne Allison, 43 of Flat Rock, was charged with harassment.
• Robert Eugene Glass, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with probation revocation.
• Noah Martin Paradise, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
• Calvin Emanuel Stewart, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Joshua Thompson, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with probation revocation.
• Chad Robert Warren, 27, homeless, was charged with public intoxication.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
• Richard Allen Green, 34, homeless, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment, two counts of receiving stolen property first degree, criminal mischief third degree, two counts of theft of property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief second degree, possession of a sawed off shotgun and brass knuckles.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
• Shawn Douglas Adkins, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree – assault.
• Tristan Lee Guthrie, 23 of Woodville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and bond forfeiture.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
• Charles Eric Dunn, 39 of Hollywood, was charged with probation revocation and failure to appear.
• Mark LeRoy Jay, Jr., 35 of Bridgeport, was charged with probation revocation.
• Cyrus Harley McCarter III, 48 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Danyone Michelle Reynolds, 40 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Connie Jean Steele, 46 of Hollywood, was charged with probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
• At 8:15 a.m., a report of possession of marijuana at the 4000 Block of Broad Street.
• At 10:38 a.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument and theft fourth degree at the 1500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 10:48 a.m., a report of burglary and theft at the 600 Block of George Adams Road.
• At 5:42 p.m., a report of theft fourth degree at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
• At 10:49 a.m., a report of theft fourth degree and criminal trespassing at the 24000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 8:16 p.m., a report of burglary on Laurel Street.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
• At 12:24 a.m., a report of DUI at the 25000 Block of Highway 72.
• At 11:38 a.m., a report of theft of lost property on Willow Street.
• At 12:27 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 200 Block of Lisa Lane.
• At 5:05 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 100 Block of Hancock Street.
• At 5:34 p.m., a report of domestic violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
• At 11:30 a.m., a report of forgery and theft at the 1400 Block of County Park Road.
• At 11:44 a.m., a report of theft at the 9400 Block of Highway 35.
• At 12:13 p.m., a report of theft at the 1700 Block of Veterans Drive.
• At 1:35 p.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle and theft on Linwood Street.
• At 1:51 p.m., a report of domestic violence at the 9400 Block of Highway 35.
• At 2:34 p.m., a report of reckless endangerment and duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway on Dr. Martin Luther King Street.
• At 6:45 p.m., a report of attempting to elude on foot at the 19000 Block of Highway 35.
• At 7:59 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument at the 700 Block of Willow Street.
• At 10:13 p.m., a report of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card and theft at the 800 Block of Broad Street.
• At 11:20 p.m., a report of possession of a forged instrument at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9
• At 12:40 a.m., a report of breaking and entering a vehicle on Sebring Drive.
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
• Nelson Lee Tidwell, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Robert Eugene Glass, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Calvin Emanuel Stewart, 42 of Hollywood, was charged with burglary third degree, theft fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
• Tammi Terrell Evans, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree – shoplifting.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
• Darlene Hill Utterback, 59 of Section, was charged with DUI.
• Patrick Scott Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree – menacing.
• Gordon Timothy Wertz, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree – harassment.
• James Robert McAllister, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MONDAY, JUNE 8
• Deborah Nicole Baugh, 27 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Joseph Kenneth Woods, 23 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• David Joseph Wells, 28 of Scottsboro, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Melinda Jo Martin, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a felony warrant.
