SCOTTSBORO, ALA. – Southern Torch, Inc. is thrilled to announce its acquisition of the assets of the Jackson County Sentinel. This deal consolidates the former news company rivals and creates the largest media footprint in northeast Alabama. The acquisition also includes the assets of The Times Journal in Fort Payne and the assets of the Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville.
Southern Torch, Inc. owns and operates the Southern Torch weekly newspaper, the southerntorch.com daily news website, and FM radio stations WKEA 98-3 Wild Country & WMXN 101-7 The Torch. “We are unbelievably excited about the potential to grow our audience and put Southern Torch into a better position to serve this region of the state.” Southern Torch Business Manager Eloise Smith said. “We welcome our new customers and readers to the Southern Torch family and look forward to serving them.”
The daily news for each county will continue to run on each of the newspapers’ current websites. The online paywalls will be dropped, and online news consumption will be free to the public. The midweek papers and the weekend papers will continue to run on their current schedules. The acquisition also includes magazine products in each county.
In the coming months, Southern Torch will develop a digital advertising and marketing division to better serve our customers and offer cutting-edge products that the current market demands.
