Two outstanding students have been selected as the April Students of the Month at Scottsboro Junior High School. The seventh grader chosen is Brooklyn Gentry, and Allison Fox is the eighth grader tapped for this honor.
Scottsboro Junior High School teacher Trina Giles says, “Brooklyn comes to school each day happy and excited to learn. She works very hard in class and is always encouraging and helpful to others. She takes school very seriously and is one of the most optimistic students I have ever taught. She has the ability to accomplish anything she sets her mind to, and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in her future.”
Brooklyn is the daughter of Monika Smith and Christopher Gentry.
Coach Zach Belvin says,“Allison comes to class every morning with a positive attitude. She is very respectful when talking to her classmates and to her teachers. Allison always participates in class and does so with a smile. She is a joy to have in class with her happy and positive attitude!”
Allison is the daughter of Anthony and Renee Fox.
The monthly recognition of students is sponsored by Harbin Automotive. Students receive a certificate and a special cup for earning this honor.
