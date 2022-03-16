Keith Shirey, convicted last November in the 2017 death of his father, Charles Shirey, 78 of Dutton, is seeking a new trial.
Attorneys for Shirey say he deserves a new trial because jury instruction on “intent,” proposed by the state and given by the court, was erroneous and prejudicial.
In a motion filed, Shirey’s attorneys said the court instructed the jury, at the state’s request and over properly preserved objection by Shirey, “Intent may be formed by an instant. It need not be preplanned or premediated. The requisite intent may be formed immediately before a crime is committed.”
Shirey attorneys say that instruction was erroneous.
“When the court instructed the jury that the murder can be intentional even if not ‘premediated,’ that added confusion which a reasonable listener would resolve by taking away a misunderstanding of the law,” Shirey attorneys wrote.
Attorneys also claim the court erred in dismissing a juror during trial based on concerns about his residency. They also claim the court erred in dismissing prospective jurors based on residency concerns.
“The Court dismissed one prospective juror, over Mr. Shirey’s objection, because the juror had been working for months in Georgia on a large plumbing project and had been staying in a hotel while there,” wrote Shirey attorneys. “Mr. Shirey respectfully submits that being away from one’s home – because of a temporary work project or the like – even for a substantial period does not change one’s residence. For instance, as our Supreme Court held, a juror was properly a resident of Baldwin County, and qualified to serve on a Baldwin County jury, even though she had been temporarily living in Mobile County because of a family problem.”
Attorneys said, by the same reasoning, the plumber in the Shirey case was qualified to serve, s his residence remained at his parents’ home in Jackson County.
Attorneys also claim the court dismissed potential jurors who were college students attending class in-person in other counties and staying in dorms or rental properties near campus.
During trial last November, testimony showed that Charles Shirey was brutally beaten 18 times with an object to the head, suffering skull and brain damage. His body was found by his son on May 24, 2017 in his home on County Road 372 in Dutton.
Circuit Judge John Graham has set a hearing for Thursday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.