After canceling the luau for the past two years due to the impact of COVID, the IMPACT Learning Center will once again host this popular event. IMPACT Executive Director Cathy Mitchell announced that the luau will be April 29 at the Goose Pond Amphitheater.
This will be the 10th anniversary of the low country luau. Tickets are currently available for $60. This gets you some authentic Cajun cooking, assess to the auction, and an evening of live music provided by the band AZ IZZ. There will be a tent with tables which provides a nice view of the lake.
Proceeds from the luau go to support IMPACT’s programs which reach people of all ages throughout Jackson County.
IMPACT is the starting catalyst of such innovative programs as the CEO Expo for all ninth grade students in both the city and county schools systems, the Choices program for sixth graders, and the Liberty Learning Program for second and fifth graders. They also support professional development opportunities for education and the Nurse Annie and Z-space programs.
IMPACT provides computer lab classes, creates specific classes as needed, and helps with job fair partnerships. One of the latest addition to the IMPACT service list is the Skills on Wheels van which can travel throughout the city and county providing services as needed.
In addition to the purchase of a ticket for a relaxing night with your friends at the luau, sponsorships are available at several levels. With a $500 donation at the friend level, you receive two luau tickets. The supporter level at $1,000 gets you four luau tickets. Silver level of $3,000 will give you six luau tickets while a $5,000 gold level donation provides you with 10 luau tickets. The platinum level is a $10,000 donation for 20 luau tickets and premier level donation of $20,000 for 40 tickets.
A presenting sponsor donation of $25,000 provides 50 luau tickets. This level sponsorship gives a sponsor name and logo as part of the event branding as well as a public announcement at the event.
All sponsors will have their name on a logo banner displayed at the luau, and they get an early preview of the auction items. All sponsorships offer a pre-event cocktail party with complimentary drinks from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the beginning of the luau at 7 p.m.
Sponsorships may be made by individuals as well as businesses and industries. Some of those who have already purchased sponsorships include Google, Walmart, P&C Construction, PHP Fibers, First Southern State Bank, Raymond James, Keller Contract Logging, and Southern Heating and Cooling. Others include the Scottsboro Water, Sewer, and Gas Board, Garcia Enterprises, First Jackson Bank, Noble Truck Sales, Wenzel Metal Spinning Inc., Precise Family Dental, Farmer Tel and Valley Title Agency. Many individuals have also purchased sponsorships. This list grows daily.
Auction items have also started to arrive at the IMPACT office. It looks as if there will be something for everyone in the auction. Some of the items up for bid so far are a Disney Resort Vacation, one week in a condo at Orange Beach, a cabin stay at Mentone, and a two night cabin stay in Sewanee. Other items include some jewelry, a Daniel Moore University of Alabama framed football print, some vintage Ducks Unlimited items, and a garden party for 12 ladies. There will also be a variety of art plus other items arriving over the next week.
If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the luau, you may contact the IMPACT office located at 23123 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro or call them at 256-218-2121. You may also buy tickets from any board member or online.
If you would like to become a sponsor, any member of the IMPACT staff will be glad to give you all the information.
