Kenleigh Owens
Section High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is not only an honor student but also takes dual enrollment classes. Kenleigh Owens is an upcoming senior at Section High School.
Kenleigh is a member of the Beta Club and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). She is a member of the yearbook staff and served as president of her junior class.
This All A student takes dual enrollment classes through Northeast Alabama Community College. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society at the college.
Kenleigh was one of the juniors at Section High School chosen to attend the Emerging Leader Program at Jacksonville State University in the spring.
This busy student also participates in three sports. She is a member of the varsity basketball team and track team. She is a varsity cheerleader and served as a squad captain.
Biology is this upcoming senior’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy any courses connected to the medical field,” she adds.
Kenleigh plans to continue her studies at Northeast Alabama Community College after high school. Once she completes her classes there, she will be transferring to either the University of North Alabama or Jacksonville State University.
She plans to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
In addition to her academic and sports, Kenleigh has a part-time job at KC’s Barbecue. When she has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Kenleigh is the daughter of Kendall and Darla Owens. Her grandparents are Joyce and Bill Zensen, Billy and Ann Walden and the late Clarice and Geneva Owens.
She has two dogs named Bentley and Blaisley.
