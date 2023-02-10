There are many players and coaches that have achieved legendary status in the tradition rich Section High School varsity boys basketball program.
But there is one legend in the program that never made a shot, grabbed a rebound or walked the sideline as a head coach.
Bert Robbins served as a team manager and supporter for Section Basketball for nearly five decades, becoming a beloved figure in not only the Section High School program and community but in the Jackson County/Sand Mountain basketball community as well.
Robbins died Tuesday at the age of 59, and the news of his passing brought both sadness and a rush of memories and appreciation to his devotion to Section hoops.
“When you think of Section Basketball, you think of Bert,” said Derek Wynn, who played for the Lions in the early 2000s and is now Section’s head coach.
Through the years, coaches and players came and went but Robbins was a mainstay, supporting the program through highs and lows. He served as manager under five different head coaches.
“Bert really enjoyed his role and the coaches and players really embraced him,” said Robbins’ brother Craig. “The community really embraced Bert. Bert always worked from the time he graduated high school until his health started to fail him, and if he had to work and couldn’t ride the bus (to games), and my parents or some of us were working and couldn’t take him, someone in the community would always call and make sure Bert had a ride to the game. Everyone was just fantastic to him.”
Ronnie McCarver, who coached Section’s boys from 1996-97 through the 2011-12 season, said Section Basketball meant everything to Robbins while Robbins meant everything to Section Basketball.
“Bert was Section Basketball,” McCarver said. “You could count on him. He was going to be there every game, no matter where it was at. Before games I’d ask him if he had anything to say to the team and he’d get fired up. He loved it. He loved Section Basketball more than anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Robbins was apt to do a little coaching of his own when he felt the players needed it.
“There were times when we’d have a bad first half, he’d beat Ronnie to the locker room and already be giving us a speech,” Wynn said. “‘Follow your shot, hit your free throws, play defense' — he knew when we needed to pick it up.”
Jeff Young, who played for the Lions in the mid-1980s, remembers Robbins enjoyed playing games of H-O-R-S-E with Section players.
“Not many people know this other than past players, but Bert could really shoot the basketball well considering his conditions he was faced with in life,” Young said. “At practice he was always challenging us players during shootaround with different shots he could make. He loved to play the game H-O-R-S-E with anyone who would play. Bert was the best. He was just a great person to be around. He was truly a great blessing to Section High School and our community.”
Another skill of Robbins’ was juggling, and his brother Craig remembers him more than once putting on juggling show at halftime of games.
Former Section player Rob Chaney, who grew up living next door to Robbins, said anyone who “played for Section over the last 40-plus years will have fond memories of Bert.”
Former Lion Josh Wright agreed, saying “we that played at Section were blessed to know and have Bert as our team manager.”
One of Robbins’ top responsibilities with the Section program was to retrieve the trophy anytime the Lions won a tournament championship.
“Everybody knew that Bert gets the trophy and brings it to us,” Wynn said. “That was a big thing for us players to have Bert bring us the trophy.”
Robbins spent more than 20 years as an employee at Walmart in Scottsboro, and his brother was proud of his work ethic despite the challenges he faced. It was at Walmart where many local sports fans that lived outside of Section made friends with Robbins and got his insight through the years on the Lions and his other favorite team, Alabama. And when his niece, state-champion swimmer Maggie Ella Robbins, signed with the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2021, it thrilled him so, Craig Robbins said.
“Even with his health failing him, Maggie Ella would FaceTime him (from Tuscaloosa) and he would perk up,” Craig Robbins said. “He’d always answer the phone ‘Roll Tide Maggie.’”
The Jackson County Schools System posted its condolences for the Robbins family on social media, tweeting “We are saddened by the passing of Bert Robbins. He loved Section High School Basketball and rarely missed games. He was so proud to be a Section Lion! He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Visitation for Robbins is today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Section Methodist Church. Visitation and funeral services for Robbins’ mother Jane Staton Robbins, who died on Sunday, will be held at the same times.
“It’s been tough on us,” Craig Robbins said, “but they both lived great lives and we’re just trying to focus on all the wonderful memories we have of them.”
Bert Robbins became the manager of the Section varsity boys basketball team in 1977 while he was a student at the school and served in that role until he graduated from SHS in 1982. Robbins was so woven into the fabric of the program by then that he continued on in that role for many years to come.
“I had a lot of fun with it and it gave me something to do, so I just kept on doing it,” Robbins told the Sentinel in a story about his devotion to the Section Basketball program back in 2009. “The coaches have been good to me. The players have been good to me.”
Robbins was good to Section basketball as well.
“He loved Section basketball and was really synonymous with it,” Craig Robbins said. “He had a great life and he lived it well.”
