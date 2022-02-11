A Fackler man was arrested Thursday after a three-hour standoff in a wooded area near County Road 681 in Macedonia.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Leonard Ray Johnson, 44 of Fackler, is facing charges after a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and Scottsboro Police Department.
“The investigation began after Johnson made a series of written threats to law enforcement officers/deputies and other public employees over the past several days,” said Harnen.
Harnen said an arrest warrant was obtained on Thursday charging Johnson with making terroristic threats. After learning of a possible location for Johnson on County Road 618, officers and deputies responded to attempt to arrest Johnson.
“Upon arrival, Johnson ran into the woods behind the residence and hid in a thick wooded area,” said Harnen. “After establishing a perimeter in the area, Johnson fired a shot, which was believed to be a warning to law enforcement.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Aviation Unit was contacted and responded with an ALEA helicopter pilot and a Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigator to assist with aerial surveillance of the area. Additionally, a Hollywood Police Department K-9 Unit responded to assist.
“After the helicopter located a possible location for Johnson, units entered the woods and arrested Johnson, who was armed with two handguns,” said Harnen.
After Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail, Harnen said Johnson broke a handicap rail from a cell and attempted to escape by breaking bricks out of the cell.
“Corrections deputies confronted Johnson, who then attempted to use the rail as a weapon against the deputies,” said Harnen.
Johnson was restrained and additional charges were filed against him for promoting prison contraband, menacing, escape and criminal mischief.
Johnson remains in the county jail on a $52,300 bond.
