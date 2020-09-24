The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Alabama Highway 117, at the railroad crossing in Stevenson, will be closed this weekend for railroad work, weather permitting.
The closure will begin about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The highway will reopen about 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.
A local detour will be in place. Message boards are in place to advise motorists of the closure and detour.
