With his team in desperate need of a region win, senior Derek Bearden came through with a big-time performance to help North Sand Mountain get in the win column against a rival last Friday night.
The senior quarterback rushed for a career-high 117 yards and a career-high four touchdowns as NSM edged Section 42-34 in Class 2A Region 7 play.
Bearden also ran for a two-point conversion and completed 7 of 14 passes for 68 yards. He totaled two tackles on defense.
For his performance, Bearden has been named the Jackson County Sentinel’s Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 3 of the 2021 high school football season were:
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior quarterback completed all eight of his pass attempts for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 39 yards on six carries during North Jackson’s 53-6 win over DAR.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior caught three passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns (72 and 61 yards), ran for a two-point conversion and threw for a two-point conversion during the Lions’ 42-34 loss to NSM.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior recorded a team-high 20 tackles, including 13 solo stops, during the Eagles’ 35-22 loss to Falkville.
Mason Smith, NSM — The junior ran for 48 yards, including what turned out to be the game-winning 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and two two-point conversions during the Bison’s win over Section.
Cade Holder, Scottsboro — The senior recorded eight tackles and forced two fumbles during the Wildcats’ 35-0 loss to Arab.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 118 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and completed four passes for 78 yards during the Panthers’ 46-8 loss to Valley Head.
Levi Pettijohn, NSM — The junior recorded seven tackles (five solo), including a quarterback sack, and forced a fumble during the Bison’s win over Section.
Jacob Cooper, Section — The senior completed 6-of-12 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns during Section’s loss to NSM.
Brady Cunningham, North Jackson — The senior caught four passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns on offense and had two tackles and two pass break-ups on defense during the Chiefs’ win over DAR.
Drake McCutchen, Section — The senior rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown during the Lions’ loss to NSM.
Parker Law, Pisgah — The senior had 63 yards rushing on 10 carries, caught six passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns and scored a two-point conversion on offense while recording 16 tackles (nine solo) and a pass break-up during the Eagles’ loss to Falkville.
Alex Luna, NSM — The freshman ran for a 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries on offense and had four tackles on defense during the Bison’s win over Section.
Myron Walton, North Jackson — The senior ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and caught two passes for 51 yards on offense while recording a fumble recovery and one tackle on defense during the Chiefs’ win over DAR.
Jaylan McCarver, Section — The junior recorded 10 tackles and recovered a fumble during the Lions’ loss to NSM.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The sophomore caught four passes for 112 yards on offense, had 10 tackles (eight solo) on defense and recovered an onside kick on special teams during the Eagles’ loss to Falkville.
Landon Grider, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 76 yards on 22 carries during the Wildcats’ 35-0 loss to Arab.
Tanner Boatfield, NSM — The senior recorded three tackles, including a quarterback sack, and a fumble recovery during the Bison’s win over Section.
Justice Archer, Woodville — The senior caught two passes for 72 yards on offense and made five tackles on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Valley Head.
Cameron Summerford, Section — The junior ran for 66 yards, including picking up a teammates’ fumble and running in 50 yards for a touchdown, and caught a two-point conversion while also totaling four tackles on defense during the Lions’ loss to NSM.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore had four tackles, including a quarterback sack, on defense and had a 21-yard touchdown run on offense during the Chiefs’ win over DAR.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore completed 12 of 21 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 14 yards on two carries during the Eagles’ loss to Falkville.
Sam Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded nine tackles and two quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ loss to Arab.
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior had seven tackles (five solos), including one for a loss, and a forced fumble during the Chiefs’ win over DAR.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The sophomore recorded seven tackles (five solo), including one for a loss, and two pass deflections during the Bison’s win over Section.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior had seven tackles (four solo), four quarterback hurries and a pass break-up during the Eagles’ loss to Falkville.
Gavin McCrary, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 76 yards on 13 carries during the Wildcats’ loss to Arab.
Blake Hill, NSM — The junior caught four passes for 78 yards during the Bison’s win over Section.
Will Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded 13 tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Arab.
EJ Wilson, North Jackson — The sophomore had two interceptions, returning one 54 yards for a touchdown, two tackles and one pass break up during the Chiefs’ win over DAR.
Dillan Pope, Section — The junior recorded nine tackles during the Lions’ loss to NSM.
