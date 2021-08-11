Mechelle Sanders saw a story about Northeast Alabama Health Services (NEAHS) going around different parts of the area and at local businesses giving out free COVID vaccinations.
She quickly got in touch with Circuit Judge John Graham about bring the service to the courthouse. Graham had his court reporter, Cyndi Tumlin, make a call, and it became reality.
On Friday, NEAHS will have its mobile unit at the courthouse, by the gazebo, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available.
While the vaccine is free, a photo identification will be required.
“I am concerned about people in my county,” said Graham, who also added he is not the one to be credited with bringing the NEAHS to the courthouse. “We just want to make it accessible for people who don’t want to go to the doctor’s office or hospital.”
