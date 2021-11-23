A Flat Rock man is in custody in DeKalb County following an investigation by DeKalb County investigators regarding sexual abuse of a minor.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, on Thursday, Nov. 18, Mark Anthony Bryson, 40 of Flat Rock, was arrested on charges of two counts of rape first degree, rape second degree, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and sodomy first degree.
Bryson was arrested for a previous investigation in an alleged sexual abuse of minor case. Bryson is currently in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $1,100,000 bond.
“To protect the family and the victim, as always, information on these cases are limited,” said Welden. “This is a great job by our investigators whose sole purpose is to protect our children from predators like this.”
