Alayna Butler
Scottsboro High School
Class of 2022
This week’s outstanding youth is a creative young lady who has been active in the arts and plans to use that talent for her future.
Alayna Butler is a 2022 summa cum laude graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Alayna was an honor student throughout high school and recognized six times at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Excellence) program. She earned the gold card for all A;s during her final recognition. She is a member of the National Honor Society.
This talented teen is a member of Dekalb County Fine Arts (DCFA) where she received the President’s Recognition. She was also named Most Reliable. She participated in numerous theatre performances with this group.
Alayna was a VAA (Visual Arts Achievement) Blue Ribbon Finalist. She creates art in a variety of mediums.
Art was Alayna’s favorite school subject.
“Art allows me to be creative and make what I want to make,” says Alayna. “Thank you, Mrs. Wray.”
Alayna was awarded the Harbin Loyalty Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of Montevallo to major in art.
Her plans after college include moving to the western part of the United States and pursuing a career as a character designer.
This busy teen also has a part-time job as a sales associate with the Shoe Department. When she has free time, Alayna enjoys playing table top/video games, watching video essays, and drawing. Her special talents include drawing and singing.
Alayna is the daughter of Erica and Rhett Butler and has an older brother, Liam. Her grandparents are the late Talmadge Butler and Debra Kewatt who is from Minnesota.
Alayna and her family have three cats, Kelly, Emmie, and Messie and two dogs, Fabio and Jack Jack.
