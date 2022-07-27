Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said Wednesday his office has received several calls over the past week from individuals saying they have been called by a person claiming to be an officer with the sheriff’s office.
This caller is telling the person that he or she has missed a court date or ignored a subpoena to a case in the county.
“One person said she was told she had been summoned to court as a witness and missed the court date,” said Phillips. “The caller told her by not showing up she could be fined or arrested. He wanted her to pay over the phone.”
Phillips said the sheriff’s office never calls a person about a missed court date.
“Nor do we ever ask for money, whether it’s cash, a money card or wire transfer,” he added. “We don’t collect money in this office, other than for pistol permits, and person has to come into the office for that.”
Phillips said the caller claims to be “Officer Batey.” The number being used is 256-617-7725.
“It is a scam,” said Phillips. “Please do not give this individual any information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.