A summer feeding program is available for children aged 18 and under with locations in Scottsboro and throughout Jackson County. This program is a way to provide nutritious meals for children when school is out for the summer. It is free to these children.
The program in Scottsboro operates out of Caldwell Elementary School with curbside pickup Monday through Thursday through June 30. Meals may be picked up from 10-10:30 a.m.
Breakfast options include cereal, muffins, pop tarts, honeybun, yogurt, fruit juice, and milk. The lunch menu is the same each week.
On Monday it is hot dogs, chips, carrots and dressing, and vegetarian beans. For Tuesday the choice is pizza or hot pockets, corn, and black beans. The Wednesday menu is hamburger and French fries. On Thursday the meal is a chicken sandwich, chips, and broccoli. Each day the children may have fruit or juice and milk. The Thursday meal includes a dessert.
The Scottsboro meals are a service of the Scottsboro City Schools Child Nutrition Program. Questions may be directed to Melva Rodgers, Child Nutrition Director, at 256-218-2124.
Free summer meals are offered at several Jackson County schools through June 30. These meals are offered Monday through Friday with a different menu each week.
Breakfast locations are Bridgeport Elementary, Section High School, and Woodville High School. Breakfast is served from 8-10 a.m.
The lunch locations are Bridgeport Elementary, North Sand Mountain High School, Pisgah High School, Section High School, Stevenson Elementary, and Woodville High School. Lunch is served from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
A variety of breakfast items are offered each day. Lunch menus are kid friendly and include things such as pizza, chicken tenders, crispitos, hot dogs and burgers just to name a few. You will find the complete menu for June at jacksonk12.nutrislice.com.
A child does not have to be a student at the school offering the meals to get the free meal. It is offered free to all children and teens up to age 18.
The summer food program is a way to offset hunger in children in the summer. Child hunger and malnutrition contributes to many health problems. It is also a factor in school performance and behavior.
Statistics show that one out of every five children in the United States lack enough nutritious food. In Alabama it is one out of four children. Nearly 60 percent of Alabama public school children eat free/reduced priced school lunches. Alabama is the nation’s sixth poorest state with an estimated 300,000 children living in poverty.
Providing nutritious meals for children during the summer provides them with the energy to play and enjoy their time away from school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.