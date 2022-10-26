Tyson Sexton
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young man who excels both on the basketball court and in the classroom is this week’s outstanding youth.
Tyson Sexton is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Tyson is an All A student and a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. He has been recognized with a gold card each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
This young man is a member of the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and serves as the president.
He is also a member of FTA (Future Teachers of Alabama), FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), Interact, and is a Top Cat.
Tyson was selected to represent Scottsboro High School as a delegate to Boys State as a junior. He has received the Alan Lott Award, the Betty Esslinger Award and the I Dare You Award.
In addition to keeping up with his academics and club activities, Tyson also plays two sports. He is a member of the varsity basketball team and the track team.
English is Tyson’s favorite school subject.
“You can interpret things your own way,” he said.
Tyson would tell a freshman to be confident and be yourself. “Don’t let anyone change who you are or what you stand for. Make the start of your last four years a good one. Attend the dances, float buildings, class activities, and other events because soon you will be standing side-by-side singing the Alma Mater for the last time. High school is exciting but also scary. Be mature enough to take the challenge and give 110% effort in everything you do.”
Among the things Tyson likes best about his school are friendships and the lifelong bonds with your teachers. He also likes the tradition of rolling the trees, float building, homecoming, and pep rallies.
“Knowing that even after you graduate, you will always have a home to come back to is another great thing about Scottsboro High School,” Tyson said.
Upon graduation from high school, this outstanding student plans to attend college to continue his education. Tyson will major in education and hopes to play basketball at the college level.
Tyson has a part-time job at the Rec*Com. When this busy young man has free time, he enjoys playing the piano.
Tyson is the son of Candice Sexton and Tristan Sexton. His siblings are Keara and Bree Sexton, and Aaliyah Scott-Sexton.
His grandparents are Sharon Tolliver, Franky Tolliver, Cheryl Houston, and Darryl Houston. He has two dogs, Zoe and Kobe.
Tyson attends Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.