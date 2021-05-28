In a year like no other, the Jackson County Sentinel and Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce, selected its annual citizen of the year like no other as well. The 2021 Jackson County Citizens of the Year are all local healthcare workers and first responders for their work and efforts dealing with COVID-19.
“There was no better choice in choosing this year,” said Sentinel Publisher DeWayne Patterson. “Healthcare workers and first responders went above and beyond, working literally around the clock in the COVID fight. It is our honor to recognize doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers, along with firefighters and police officers.”
Highlands Medical Center CEO John Anderson said healthcare workers at the hospital were asked to step up and did so throughout 2020.
“A lot of times, our nurses were working 12-hour shifts, four or five times a week,” said Anderson. “They did a beautiful job. They are heroes.
Anderson said he can remember intensive care unit nurses looking tired, but still moving forward. He also credited nursing home staff, who also took it to another level, literally serving as family to residents.
“First responders went into homes not knowing what lie ahead,” said Anderson. “All of our healthcare workers, nursing home staff and first responders made sacrifices.
In January 2020, the Jackson County Park Marina fire happened.
“About 80% or our personnel, if not more, were involved in that event directly, and those major incidents take a lasting toll,” said Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus. “Before those wounds really had a chance to start healing, we found ourselves in the COVID era.”
Necklaus said those on the front line worked through multiple concerns and fears.
“Each of our folks wanted to help those in need but doing so created uncertainty about their personal exposure and exposure to the families,” said Necklaus. “I can’t give enough praise to our firefighters and all those on the front lines for the public.”
“We are so appreciative to the Sentinel and Chamber for recognizing our folks,” said Anderson. “They are deserving of that recognition, and I know it will mean a lot to them.”
