Jason Venable has served the last 10 years on the Jackson County Commission. Now, he wants to be the commission’s chairman.
Venable said this week he has qualified in the May 24 Republican Primary as a candidate for Jackson County Commission chairman.
“I am a lifelong resident with generations of family ties to this great county,” said Venable. “I have been humbled and honored to serve you for the last 10 years as a district commissioner.”
Venable was first elected in 2012, serving a six-year term, as county commissioner. He was reelected in 2018.
A businessman, Venable said it’s becoming difficult to split his time between running a business and providing the people who elected him with an adequate degree of representation.
“As a full-time chairman, I would pledge to help, with the best of my ability, each of the commissioners representing the citizens in all four districts,” said Venable.
Venable said he would also strive to work with all local entities in Jackson County to help each reach its greatest potential.
“I don’t have a personal or hidden agenda,” said Venable. “I would appreciate your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote.”
