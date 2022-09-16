The North Jackson defense faced a must-get-a-stop moment late in the fourth quarter against St. John Paul II.
The Falcons had first-and-goal at the Chiefs’ 9-yard line, but the North Jackson defense kept them out of the end zone on the next three plays to set up fourth-and-goal. After a false start penalty backed St. John Paul II up five yards, the North Jackson defense delivered its biggest play of the season thus far.
CJ Smith and Nick Jernigan sacked St. John Paul II quarterback Paul Andrzejewski to end the scoring threat with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal North Jackson’s first victory of the 2022 season, a 21-14 Class 4A Region 8 win over the Falcons Thursday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis breathed a sigh of relief after the game.
“I was just putting my faith and trust in our coaches and our defense to get the job done, and they delivered,” Hollis said.
North Jackson (1-3, 1-2) led 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, but St. John Paul II drew within one score on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Andrzejewski to Michael Duffy. The score came after North Jackson fumbled while driving in St. John Paul II territory. The Chiefs fumbled again after marching deep into St. John Paul II territory on their next drive, but North Jackson’s defensive stand eventually turned back the Falcons’ late attempt to tie the game.
“It feels good,” said Hollis. “I felt like our coaches did a great job with the game plan. Our kids came out and competed their rear ends off, and it’s nice to get a victory here at R.D. Hicks Stadium.”
North Jackson trailed 7-6 at halftime. After forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, the Chiefs only needed two plays to take the lead, as Jernigan’s 21-yard touchdown run followed Holt’s 30-yard run.
St. John Paul II (1-4, 0-3) took the lead with 2:41 left in the second quarter on Andrzejewski’s 10-yard scramble and Steven Taylor’s extra point.
The Falcons almost scored at the end of the half. With 10 seconds left in the second quarter, St. John Paul II had the football on North Jackson’s 36-yard line with Andrzejewski completing a pass to Tyler Sottolano to the 22-yard line. North Jackson’s Wil Sims forced a fumble, but it was picked up by St. John Paul II’s Austin Porter, who ran to the 13 before Chiefs’ defensive back Tyler Brown made a touchdown-saving tackle as time expired in the half.
North Jackson regained the lead late in the third quarter on Holt’s 7-yard touchdown run, which came after his runs of 28 and 16 yards and a 36-yard run from Jernigan. Holt also punched in the two-point conversion attempt, putting the Chiefs in front 14-7 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs’ lead grew to 21-7 just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter on Jernigan’s 14-yard touchdown run and Wesley Payton’s PAT.
Holt, who had a 38-yard run to set up Jernigan’s second score, led the North Jackson offensive attack with 220 rushing yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. Jernigan scored two touchdowns and tallied 116 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
Hollis was proud of the way his team performed in the second half.
“I wanted them to be the spark that starts the fire,” he said. “We can’t keep leaning on people to make the play, you need to be the one to make the play. I felt like the defense really stepped up and did that in the second half.”
